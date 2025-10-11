A Tunnel-Boring Machine Named Mary Is Powering Her Way To Build New HRBT Tunnels

A colossal project to reduce traffic in the underground tunnels connecting the Virginia cities of Norfolk and Hampton just had a big breakthrough — literally. Since 1957, the two cities have been connected by the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT), which passes for 3.5 miles under the Hamptons Roads channel in the Chesapeake Bay. As part of busy Interstate 64, the nearly 70-year-old tunnel experiences notorious congestion, carrying over three million vehicles each month. By the 2010s, the locals had enough, and city officials green-lit an over-$3-billion expansion project to create new tunnels under the channel. But the tunneling wasn't going to be done with picks and shovels, it was to be accomplished by an enormous tunnel-boring machine named Mary.

After years of preparation and assembly, Mary finally broke through to the other side of her first tunnel. On September 24th, 2025, the football-field sized machine punched through a wall of rock on Hampton's South Island after over two years of tunneling at a rate of around 50 feet a day. Officials, workers, and locals gathered at the exit point, greeting Mary's 46-foot-high cutting wheel with cheers and celebration. Also present was the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, who commended the community on its support and determination to get the multibillion dollar project moving.

Indeed, the project is unprecedented in several ways. Besides being Virginia's largest transportation infrastructure project ever, the project's contractor reached out to keep the locals engaged. Project leaders even opened a naming contest to Hamptons Roads middle schoolers. The winning proposal came from Saint Gregory the Great High School, who chose the name "Mary" in honor of Mary Jackson, an African American Virginian who worked as an engineer for NASA. It was a fitting moniker for the powerful tunneling machine, a true modern marvel of engineering.