How Do They Build Underwater Tunnels?

Tunnels are easy for groundhogs to dig; not so much for humans, even with our persistence. That is especially true when those tunnels are underwater, yet somehow, many of us have daily commutes that take us from one side of a harbor to the other. You might know of those giant tunnel boring machines or TBMs that have made the job of cutting earth easier and safer — Virginia's largest-ever infrastructure project underneath the Chesapeake River was recently helped along by a TBM named Mary — but the origin of underwater tunneling might be a bit more boring (pun intended) than you'd think.

The Thames Tunnel in London began construction in 1825, took 18 years to build, and was the third such attempt at such an under-river crossing. British-French engineer Marc Brunel patented a tunnel shield that he said was inspired by how a naval shipworm ate through wood: boards lined a cap between the dirt and miners who would open each one of them, dig out several inches behind, close the board, and repeat. Once a full section was cleared, workers would auger the shield forward while bricklayers furnished the actual tunnel. At about a quarter of a mile long, the job caused the occasional flood, claimed six workers' lives and the good health of many others. Unlike those earlier attempts, however, this project didn't get washed out. The tunnel opened to pedestrian traffic in 1843.

There were a few advancements that improved the tunnel shield during the 1800s: the conversion from a square shield to a circular one; the introduction of compressed air helped keep water away from the dig, and; the injection of a grout lining to reduce impacts from settlement. Wood and brick gave way to cement and steel. But it would take more than a century before tunnel cutters came into their own.