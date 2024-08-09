Everything To Know About The Massachusetts CapeFLYER Train

We all have our favorite modes of transportation. Petrolheads often won't listen to criticism against the car, but they do lack the sheer directness of train travel. The latter has more in common with airplanes, in a way: the scale of the vehicle, the almost-as-the-crow-flies route, the convenience of sitting back and even having a meal as you speed towards your destination ... there are certainly pros to train travel.

Of course, the price and the length of your journey riding the rails, as well as the overall journey, will differ a lot depending on where you're going and which particular train you're on. If you're in Massachusetts, you might even get the distinct pleasure of a ride on the illustrious CapeFLYER.

The CapeFLYER may not be the most luxurious train in the world, and certainly isn't as fast as you may expect an all-caps FLYER to be. What it is, though, is a unique and important part of Massachusetts history (and the broader history of passenger trains). In honor of this venerable vehicle, this one-stop rundown will tell you everything you need to know about it, from the trains that were in place before it and when it was established to the route it takes and the price of a ride on it. Settle in and enjoy, Massachusetts railbuffs, as we admire one of many transportation icons the world has to offer.

[Featured image by Kevin Rutherford via Wikimedia Commons | Resized and cropped | CC By-SA 4.0]