This Is The World's Deepest Underwater Tunnel You'll Be Able To Drive Through (Eventually)

Traveling Norway's E39 highway is often an unforgettable, but arduous adventure. The route, which spans nearly 1,100 kilometers (683 miles), is an engineering marvel, and has been constructed in a region known for its challenging terrain. The entire trip involves multiple ferry crossings and tunnels, through the challenging fjords of Norway. It's no surprise, therefore, to see the total travel time via the E39 exceeding 21 hours.

For years, Norway has envisioned a project that would make travel on the E39 easier. It eventually came up with the "E39 Ferry Free plan" which would replace the current seven ferry crossings on the E39 highway with bridges and tunnels. Once complete, the route will be 50 kilometers shorter, with travel times reducing significantly. One of the most important parts of his project is a new subsea road tunnel called the Rogfast. Also known as the Rogaland fixed link, once complete, it will become the world's longest and deepest subsea road tunnel.

This massive tunnel project will stretch 26.7 kilometers (about 16.5 miles) and reach a depth of nearly 390 meters (around 1,300 feet) below sea level. It will run under the fjords between Randaberg and Bokn on Norway's rugged west coast. At present, Norway already holds the record for the world's longest road tunnel — the Lærdal Tunnel, which is 24.5 kilometers long, but that one runs through mountains, not under the ocean. But what has really prompted Norway to go ahead with the Rogfast project is its past success with the Ryfylke tunnel, which holds the current record for the longest undersea road tunnel in the world at 14.3 kilometers (8.8 miles).