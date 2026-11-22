Daedong manufactures compact tractor equipment in South Korea, which is then imported to the United States for assembly at Bobcat's Statesville facility in North Carolina. The company's Statesville manufacturing facility has assembled these compact tractors since their introduction in 2019. Statesville is one of Bobcat's major manufacturing locations in North America and is also responsible for producing other equipment, including mini track loaders, small articulated loaders, generators, air compressors, and light towers.

Bobcat also had plans to bring some of its compact tractor manufacturing to the United States. In 2020, the company had acquired the intellectual property for three of the five compact tractor platforms it was selling, with plans to manufacture them domestically within the next decade. However, Bobcat's current facility information still describes the Statesville tractor operation as an assembly line, while its latest OEM agreement confirms that Daedong will continue supplying tractors and powertrains through 2028.

The company announced a $70 million investment in the Statesville facility in May 2021 to expand its manufacturing capabilities and accommodate growing demand for its equipment. The project initially called for approximately 580,000 square feet of additional manufacturing and warehouse space, alongside plans to create new jobs over five years. The expansion was completed in October 2022, increasing the facility's footprint to more than one million square feet across a campus spanning over 150 acres.