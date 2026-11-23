5 Oscillating Multi-Tool Brands With Better Ratings Than Milwaukee
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The oscillating multi-tool has become a sneaky must-have for anyone building up their power tool arsenal. It is designed to tackle various jobs by allowing you to switch out different attachments tailored to specific activities. An oscillating multi-tool can be used for a wide variety of tasks, whether you're trying to do some sanding on a wooden deck, removing excess grout from a bathroom, or needing to precisely cut into drywall. If you're looking to find your first oscillating multi-tool, not only should you abide by some very helpful tips for beginners, but you most certainly want to buy the best multi-tool available too.
For some folks, they may want to just get a multi-tool from a brand whose products they already own, such as Milwaukee. The brand offers multi-tools for both its M12 and M18 Fuel battery systems, and while Milwaukee's products receive perfectly fine ratings, they're rarely considered among the best. Consumer Reports gives the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Multi-Tool a "CR Recommended" stamp of approval, but it still finishes in the middle of the pack among all the ones it tested. Popular Mechanics recommends an M12 multi-tool model for its compactness, but on the whole, Milwaukee isn't generally seen as one of the upper-tier brands for the tool.
If you're already in the Milwaukee battery system and don't want to leave it, then its multi-tools will serve you fine. But if you want to see what else is out there, we're going to look at five oscillating multi-tool brands that typically receive higher ratings than Milwaukee from a variety of different sources with a lot of experience working with these tools.
Bosch
Another brand that has oscillating multi-tools for both 12V and 18V batteries is Bosch, and while other brands far outpace Milwaukee in ratings, Bosch is one that just narrowly edges it out. If there's a place where Milwaukee is placed ahead of Bosch, it's by the smallest margin imaginable, such as with the overall ratings from Consumer Reports. Even in that assessment, though, there are things the Bosch multi-tool performs better with, particularly grout work.
Where you see Bosch come out ahead of Milwaukee with that narrow margin is in the testing performed by A Concord Carpenter. In that comparison, Bosch finished fourth overall, compared to Milwaukee's fifth. Bosch outperformed Milwaukee in vibration and significantly outranked it in features and noise levels.
The highest praise for Bosch comes from Bob Vila. The tool review site named the Bosch 18V StarlockPlus model as the very best oscillating multi-tool on the market. Specifically, it spotlights a kit that comes with a battery, a charger, a variety of blades, and a case. What's nice about having all of these blades to choose from is that Bosch makes it incredibly easy to swap them out on the tool, allowing you to quickly move from job to job without a hitch. Adding to that convenience are the variable speeds, ranging from 8,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute. The $295 price tag is a little steep for Bob Vila, but considering a similar kit from Milwaukee goes for $279, it's not a huge difference for what the publication regards as the best option available.
DeWalt
One of the more popular tool brands out there is DeWalt. It's a company that really offers just about everything you can think of when it comes to tools. With its established reputation, it shouldn't be surprising that it also produces some of the most highly rated oscillating multi-tools available. Rather than 12V and 18V options, DeWalt has 12V and 20V multi-tools, with most of the selection using that 20V battery.
Consumer Reports ranks the DeWalt 20V Max XR DCS356B as the fourth-best oscillating multi-tool it has tested, three places higher than the one from Milwaukee. In every single one of the tests performed by CR, the DeWalt multi-tool passed with flying colors, delivering excellent results with any material from wood to metal to grout. This multi-tool was also a favorite of Popular Mechanics, calling it the best easy-to-use model available, thanks to its lightweight and tool-free design for convenient blade changes.
A Concord Carpenter is more impressed with a different version of the DeWalt 20V Max XR multi-tool, the DCS359. This ranked as the very best model of all that were tested. It finished first in the features and ergonomics evaluation (speed control, LED lighting, blade adjustment) and performed in the top three for how well it cut through both plywood and nail-embedded wood. It was the only model to place that high in those categories. ACC calls the DeWalt "a new industry benchmark" with a "holy grail" oscillating multi-tool design. It's hard to discount that kind of praise.
Dremel
Cordless power tools are all the rage these days. Obviously, their portability lets you easily use them wherever you want. However, there's still something quite wonderful about a corded power tool as well. For one, they tend to run a bit cheaper than the cordless ones, and you don't have to purchase a separate battery and charger. Milwaukee only has cordless oscillating multi-tool options, so if you're interested in a corded model that gets higher ratings than the brand's offerings, take a look at the multi-tools from Dremel.
Dremel does have one cordless model — the MM20V — which comes highly recommended by Bob Vila for indoor use, but its real standout is the MM50 corded oscillating multi-tool. This model ties with DeWalt's 20V Max cordless multi-tool for the fourth-highest overall score from Consumer Reports, and it's the third-highest-rated corded model that the publication has tested. Not only does it get the "CR Recommended" stamp of approval, but it also earns the "CR Smart Buy" designation. This makes total sense, as a kit featuring the MM50, a bag, and 30 blades and accessories goes for only $139.99. That's a steal compared to Milwaukee's comparable $279 kit.
Popular Mechanics is also a big fan of the Dremel MM50. It names this multi-tool as the best for flush cuts. It stresses how great it is for work along things like baseboards for evenness. Plus, it can fit more easily into tight corners thanks to a smaller nose. While Dremel can still deliver with a cordless option, the corded variety remains a viable choice for home use that Milwaukee cannot match.
Fein
Having been established all the way back in 1867, Fein is the oldest power tool brand still operating today. Not only that, but it played a crucial role in the development of the oscillating multi-tool because, in 1967, it released its patented oscillating circular saw. While it was just a saw at the time, it was the basis for the design that is now the multi-tool, allowing you to switch out the blades for whatever job you need. A brand with this kind of history should have some of the highest-rated oscillating multi-tools available, and it certainly does.
Fein offers both corded and cordless multi-tool models, using the MultiMaster moniker, and while the AMM cordless ones are probably what you want to look at first, it's actually the MM corded multi-tools that earn the rave reviews. Popular Mechanics even names the corded MM 500 as the best overall oscillating multi-tool on the market, beating out any corded or cordless model, including from Milwaukee. It praises the Starlock system that makes it incredibly easy to switch out blades and that there's little to no vibration when using it, allowing for the smoothest of cuts.
Consumer Reports is similarly taken with the Fein MM 500. Not only was this the highest-rated corded multi-tool tested by the publication, but it ranked as the second-best overall model, regardless of how it's powered. The tool's cord is 16 feet long, allowing for easier movement across large workspaces. Sometimes the classics deliver, and that seems to be what the reviews for the Fein MultiMaster oscillating multi-tool say.
Flex
Most of the brands that sell oscillating multi-tools have numerous models. This satisfies different battery systems and gives people various size options, too. That's not the case with Flex. Instead, this company offers a single product: the Flex 24V Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit. It is a cordless model and operates with a 24V battery, a higher voltage than you'll typically see in these tools. It can be a bit pricey, as a basic kit with just the multi-tool, a bag, a battery, and a charger sells for $175, and that's before you get into any of the other blades and attachments you may need. Based on reviews, though, it may all be worth it.
The tool's higher voltage helps generate more power output. Popular Mechanics spotlights the Flex multi-tool as the best for cutting power that you can get. Even with that increased output, the tool has a good deal of vibration-dampening capabilities, so it doesn't feel like you're losing control during operation. A Concord Carpenter concurs with Popular Mechanics in its testing. ACC ranked it first overall for cutting plywood and third for cutting nail-embedded wood. For vibration testing, it still only placed ninth out of the 15 tested. On the whole, the Flex multi-tool ranked third overall.
Consumer Reports is the highest on it, though. It came in at the very top spot of its oscillating multi-tool ranking. CR also found it to be the fastest and most powerful model of them all, acing any test thrown at it. The Flex also has the Starlock attachment system, making blade switching incredibly easy. Flex may only produce one oscillating multi-tool, but it may have gotten it all right.