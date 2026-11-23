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The oscillating multi-tool has become a sneaky must-have for anyone building up their power tool arsenal. It is designed to tackle various jobs by allowing you to switch out different attachments tailored to specific activities. An oscillating multi-tool can be used for a wide variety of tasks, whether you're trying to do some sanding on a wooden deck, removing excess grout from a bathroom, or needing to precisely cut into drywall. If you're looking to find your first oscillating multi-tool, not only should you abide by some very helpful tips for beginners, but you most certainly want to buy the best multi-tool available too.

For some folks, they may want to just get a multi-tool from a brand whose products they already own, such as Milwaukee. The brand offers multi-tools for both its M12 and M18 Fuel battery systems, and while Milwaukee's products receive perfectly fine ratings, they're rarely considered among the best. Consumer Reports gives the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Multi-Tool a "CR Recommended" stamp of approval, but it still finishes in the middle of the pack among all the ones it tested. Popular Mechanics recommends an M12 multi-tool model for its compactness, but on the whole, Milwaukee isn't generally seen as one of the upper-tier brands for the tool.

If you're already in the Milwaukee battery system and don't want to leave it, then its multi-tools will serve you fine. But if you want to see what else is out there, we're going to look at five oscillating multi-tool brands that typically receive higher ratings than Milwaukee from a variety of different sources with a lot of experience working with these tools.