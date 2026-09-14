Are DeWalt's Oscillating Tools Any Good?

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An oscillating multi-tool is the sort of tool that you don't usually go into a job thinking you're going to need, but that you find yourself reaching for over and over. It's great for flush-cutting door jambs or cutting nails in hard-to-reach places, and it can be a lifesaver for sanding tight corners, scraping off stubborn adhesive, cutting out sections of drywall, and removing old grout. Aside from these primary uses, however, there will also always be any number of unanticipated roadblocks you might encounter during a project which require a small plunge cut or a bit of spot sanding. Having a multi-tool on hand makes these types of problems easy to tackle with the pull of a trigger.

A lot of different brands out there make oscillating multi-tools, but one of the more prominent premium options is DeWalt. The brand has a well-earned reputation for making powerful, durable, and reliable tools. Every company has blind spots in their catalog, so it's never wise to assume that every tool in a well-known brand's lineup is of equal quality. That said, DeWalt's oscillating multi-tools definitely live up to the hype.

I've personally used the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Multi-tool every single day when I replaced my bedroom ceiling, as well as during a few other major projects such as floor installations and bathroom renovations. I've also used it for countless small jobs, like cutting out a bit of space for a new switch box, slicing old rusted nails from my garage wall, or adding ventilation to my chicken coop. It's a tough, yet versatile tool I heartily recommend, but don't just take my word for it.