Are DeWalt's Oscillating Tools Any Good?
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An oscillating multi-tool is the sort of tool that you don't usually go into a job thinking you're going to need, but that you find yourself reaching for over and over. It's great for flush-cutting door jambs or cutting nails in hard-to-reach places, and it can be a lifesaver for sanding tight corners, scraping off stubborn adhesive, cutting out sections of drywall, and removing old grout. Aside from these primary uses, however, there will also always be any number of unanticipated roadblocks you might encounter during a project which require a small plunge cut or a bit of spot sanding. Having a multi-tool on hand makes these types of problems easy to tackle with the pull of a trigger.
A lot of different brands out there make oscillating multi-tools, but one of the more prominent premium options is DeWalt. The brand has a well-earned reputation for making powerful, durable, and reliable tools. Every company has blind spots in their catalog, so it's never wise to assume that every tool in a well-known brand's lineup is of equal quality. That said, DeWalt's oscillating multi-tools definitely live up to the hype.
I've personally used the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Multi-tool every single day when I replaced my bedroom ceiling, as well as during a few other major projects such as floor installations and bathroom renovations. I've also used it for countless small jobs, like cutting out a bit of space for a new switch box, slicing old rusted nails from my garage wall, or adding ventilation to my chicken coop. It's a tough, yet versatile tool I heartily recommend, but don't just take my word for it.
They're powerful and easy to use
DeWalt currently sells six oscillating multi-tool models. All of the modern cordless models feature brushless motors, giving them more power and longer battery life than their brushed predecessors. The 12V, standard brushless, and Atomic models all operate at a speed of 18,000 oscillations per minute (OPM). The two XR models (DCS359B and DCS356B) are a little bit faster, generating 20,000 OPM, and the corded 3-Amp unit runs at 22,000 OPM. These speeds are comparable to premium models from other top brands like Milwaukee, and they help generate smoother, faster cuts. The other performance factor to consider is the oscillation angle.
Most of the cordless models operate at a 3.2-degree oscillation. This is designed to offer a balance between cutting speed and precision. The corded model has a 1.6-degree oscillation angle, which offers finer control with less arc, relying on that faster oscillation speed to finish cuts quickly and smoothly. Finally, the newer 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool has introduced a 4.2-degree oscillation angle for faster and more aggressive cutting. I personally use the Atomic model, and I've managed to cut thick screws, grind mortar, and slice through dense wood with ease.
These tools don't just boast raw power, though. DeWalt's cordless oscillating tools are very easy to use. All of them feature a quick-change system, so all you need to do to swap accessories is pull a lever at the front, wiggle the old attachment free, slide in a new one, and release the lever. This is really handy for swapping blades mid-project. They also come with a universal accessory adapter that allows the tools to work with most oscillating tool accessories.
They're very highly rated
Taking a look at both user and pro reviews can give you a better idea of how well these tools perform in real-world applications. Nearly all of the DeWalt multi-tools listed on Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's have average review scores in the 4.7 to 4.8 out of 5 range. The 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool is the best-selling oscillating power tool on Amazon, with a 4.8 out of 5 and over 14,000 reviews. Customers claim the tool is powerful enough for pros, but easy enough to use for casual DIYers. They love the blade replacement system and speed controls, and claim that the cutting performance is top tier.
Editor-in-chief of Pro Tool Reviews Kenny Koehler gave the same 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool a 9.2 out of 10 in his review, noting its strong performance, impressive build quality, and fair price. He also tested the performance speed and found that it was one of the fastest cutting multi-tools that they had ever tested, taking third place behind the Fein Supercut cordless and the much more power consumptive Flex 24V multi-tool.
Kevin Reyes of Wood Floor reviewed the lower-end 12V Oscillating Tool and claimed that even it was surprisingly powerful. "After using this new DeWalt oscillating tool for everything from cutting jambs to vents, everyone in my company is stealing it from each other, and it looks like I'm going to have to buy one for every van," he said. He then went on to claim that its light weight and maneuverability made it particularly useful when making cuts on a ladder.