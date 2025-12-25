Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: How The Brands' FUEL & Max XR Oscillating Tools Compare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oscillating multi-tools can be an invaluable part of your toolkit, not least because they can be used for so many different applications. Depending on the attachment, you can use oscillating multi-tools for plunge and flush cuts, detail sanding, scraping, grinding, and more, whether you're working with wood, drywall, plastic, PVC, or even softer metals. Anyone looking to remove caulk, rust, or grout would also get a lot of use out of an oscillating tool, as would those trimming fiberglass, undercutting tile, or flush-cutting screws or nails.

You can find oscillating tools from most major power tool brands, including two of the best — Milwaukee and DeWalt. Both offer multiple models, including the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2836-20 and DeWalt 20V Max XR DCS356B. Both are powerful cordless tools running on brushless motors; the XR on DeWalt tools signifies they are brushless, while all M18 Fuel tools are brushless (though not all brushless Milwaukee tools are M18 Fuel).

While both motors use electronic controllers rather than physical brushes, there are some differences between the two tools. For one thing, Milwaukee's is more expensive — the M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool sells for $249 at Home Depot, while the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool is $50 less. But a cheaper tool doesn't necessarily offer more value. Here's a closer look at how Milwaukee's and DeWalt's brushless, cordless multi-tools compare.