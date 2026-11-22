With winter around the corner and temperatures dropping, space heaters sound like a convenient option. You can plug these portable appliances anywhere you want and enjoy warmer temperatures without having to rely on centralized heating. Whether it's your workspace, bedroom, garage, or workshop, a portable space heater does a good job of heating the space. But you can't plug a space heater everywhere, especially into an extension cord or power strip. And there's a good reason for it.

A standard extension cord is not designed for heavy-load applications. And your space heater, no matter how compact, draws a significant amount of current, which can quickly overload the extension cord. When that happens, the extension cord or power strip can overheat, melt, spark, or even catch fire. The 2021 International Fire Code (IFC) explicitly prohibits using extension cords with a space heater. Section 603.9.3 states, "Portable, electric space heaters shall not be plugged into extension cords." This is also a common extension cord mistake people make that should be avoided at all costs.

So, if you have been using an extension cord with space heaters, it's time to stop. The risks far outweigh the benefits. Keep in mind that the risks may not always be immediately apparent. The setup may seem to work fine for days or months, but the extension cord's internal wiring may degrade over time due to prolonged exposure to heat, increasing the likelihood of a fire. That's why you should always plug a space heater, or any heavy appliance, directly into a wall outlet and reserve extension cords for lighter appliances and devices.