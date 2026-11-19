Whether you bought a new bike from a remote seller and need to get it home, or you're trying to bring along your beloved bike during a cross-country move, instead of riding it yourself or trusting someone else to do it, your best option is to use a shipper. Like nearly any other land vehicle, you can ship a motorcycle from one place to another. If you buy a motorcycle through somewhere like Amazon or a conventional auto dealer, there's always the possibility they'll throw in free shipping, but if they don't, it's all up to you. How much is it to ship a motorcycle across the U.S. in 2026? What are the cheapest or most reliable options to consider?

The total cost depends on quite a few factors, like travel distance, shipping seasons or time of the year, and what service you go with. Ultimately, short-haul trips are between $170 and $600, per Motorcycle Shippers, while cross-country or long-haul trips are anywhere from $900 to $1,200. Short hauls are under 100 miles and go up to 500 miles; mid-range is between 500 and 1,000 miles; and cross-country or long-haul trips are above 1,000 miles — the latter is also the most expensive, costing upwards of $800. All trips can be more costly if you choose an enclosed transport over open-air, as well.

It's certainly not cheap, but you also have to consider the benefits of shipping over riding. You're not paying for fuel, not adding wear and tear to your motorcycle, and you don't have to invest the time yourself moving the bike, which is important if you have other stuff to move or other things to do.