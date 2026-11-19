What Does It Cost To Ship A Motorcycle Across The US In 2026?
Whether you bought a new bike from a remote seller and need to get it home, or you're trying to bring along your beloved bike during a cross-country move, instead of riding it yourself or trusting someone else to do it, your best option is to use a shipper. Like nearly any other land vehicle, you can ship a motorcycle from one place to another. If you buy a motorcycle through somewhere like Amazon or a conventional auto dealer, there's always the possibility they'll throw in free shipping, but if they don't, it's all up to you. How much is it to ship a motorcycle across the U.S. in 2026? What are the cheapest or most reliable options to consider?
The total cost depends on quite a few factors, like travel distance, shipping seasons or time of the year, and what service you go with. Ultimately, short-haul trips are between $170 and $600, per Motorcycle Shippers, while cross-country or long-haul trips are anywhere from $900 to $1,200. Short hauls are under 100 miles and go up to 500 miles; mid-range is between 500 and 1,000 miles; and cross-country or long-haul trips are above 1,000 miles — the latter is also the most expensive, costing upwards of $800. All trips can be more costly if you choose an enclosed transport over open-air, as well.
It's certainly not cheap, but you also have to consider the benefits of shipping over riding. You're not paying for fuel, not adding wear and tear to your motorcycle, and you don't have to invest the time yourself moving the bike, which is important if you have other stuff to move or other things to do.
What factors into motorcycle shipping costs?
For starters, your current location and the distance to the destination are a big influence on price. The farther the motorcycle has to travel, the more expensive it's going to be. There may also be regional pricing differences to consider based on where you are in the U.S. and where you're going. To that end, the time of year or the current season can also directly alter the price, and in a couple of ways. During late spring and summer, it tends to be more expensive because demand is high. It's peak season when lots of people are shipping vehicles or big items across the country. That alone can raise prices.
The best times of the year to ship a motorcycle are also slightly different from shipping a bigger vehicle like a car. That's because in spring, when riding season begins, demand spikes, which can be a moderately decent time to ship cars. The sweet spot for motorcycles is in late fall between October and November, just before the holidays.
The shipping provider and type of shipping — closed versus open-air or crated — can also affect the pricing. Another element that's often overlooked, until you go to book, is the type of motorcycle you're sending. There are as many types of bikes as there are other vehicles, and the type and size make a huge difference for shipping. Lightweight bikes under 500 cc are cheaper, standard bikes cost a bit more, and heavyweight bikes or large cruisers can cost a lot, about 20% to 25% higher in some cases.
You'll have to choose between open-air and enclosed transports
This same consideration applies to any vehicle being shipped, from a truck to a lightweight motorcycle, so keep that in mind. Transports come in two main varieties: open-air or enclosed. Open-air is exactly what the name implies; they're trailer-style transports where the vehicle is exposed to the elements during the trip. For valuable bikes, this can come with a couple of downsides. The bike is exposed to dust, debris, and other conditions, but also vulnerable to potential hazards like rocks or dirt kicked up during the drive. That's especially true of motorcycles, which have no shielding or protective panels for various parts of the hardware. Open-air is the most common and cheapest option by far, however.
Enclosed transport, again, is as implied. The vehicle or motorcycle is stowed inside a sealed container or crate, protected from everything outside. It costs more, prohibitively more in some cases, and may not always be available depending on seasonal demands and provider resources. Using an enclosed shipping method can cost between 40% and 60% more than open-air options.
A third option, which technically falls under enclosed shipping, involves crating the motorcycle. The bike is housed inside a custom wooden or metal crate for the trip, which is then handled by a freight carrier. There are old-school and valuable motorcycles that have been preserved over the long term this way as well. Crating will add another $150 to $400 on top of other costs.