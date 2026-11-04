This '70s Honda Was Still Factory-Fresh After Almost Five Decades In A Crate
For every bargain classic, there's another old-school motorcycle that has a surprisingly high resale value. Brand, condition, and rarity all play a part in determining that value, with the rarest bikes in the best condition being more likely to fetch big sums at auction. A 1979 Honda CR125R Elsinore recently appeared on Bring a Trailer in perhaps the best condition you could hope for: unassembled and still in its factory crate.
According to the listing, the bike had remained in its crate ever since it was first delivered. The previous owner bought it in 2011 and decided to keep it in its factory-fresh form, complete with its original boxes and protective plastic wrapping. Contained within the crate were the bike's original 123cc two-stroke engine, 23-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, and a six-speed manual transmission. The '79 motocrosser was an all-new design for that model year and was launched in a bid to reclaim Honda's place at the top of the 125 category after its rivals made big gains in the previous years.
Honda had only launched its first production motocross bike in 1973, but its ascension as a major player in the industry was rapid. By 1979, it had already taken both 500cc riders' and manufacturers' titles in the Motocross World Championship. The brand's motocross bikes had used a signature red paint scheme since 1976, the same one that the unassembled bike is finished in.
The bike sold for a huge sum
Despite its history, the '79 CR125R Elsinore isn't especially valuable, at least not compared to some of Honda's rarest bikes. Estimates from Hagerty put an example in good condition at an average value of around $4,100 to $5,800, with the bike seeing a slight dip in average value over the past five years.
However, the unique condition of the bike on Bring a Trailer led to the bids climbing far, far higher, with the hammer eventually coming down at $70,000. After the auction closed, the winning bidder commented that they were "very excited to have won this bike," before adding that they planned to ship it "to Australia to go in with some other classic motocross bikes."
The other bidders who didn't win the bike will have to wait to score themselves a piece of time-warp machinery, but Bring a Trailer isn't short on unopened warehouse finds. Earlier in 2026, a classic Chevy crate engine was put up for sale on the platform, and just like the Honda, it was complete with its original delivery crate and plastic wrapping.