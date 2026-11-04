This '70s Honda Was Still Factory-Fresh After Almost Five Decades In A Crate

For every bargain classic, there's another old-school motorcycle that has a surprisingly high resale value. Brand, condition, and rarity all play a part in determining that value, with the rarest bikes in the best condition being more likely to fetch big sums at auction. A 1979 Honda CR125R Elsinore recently appeared on Bring a Trailer in perhaps the best condition you could hope for: unassembled and still in its factory crate.

According to the listing, the bike had remained in its crate ever since it was first delivered. The previous owner bought it in 2011 and decided to keep it in its factory-fresh form, complete with its original boxes and protective plastic wrapping. Contained within the crate were the bike's original 123cc two-stroke engine, 23-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, and a six-speed manual transmission. The '79 motocrosser was an all-new design for that model year and was launched in a bid to reclaim Honda's place at the top of the 125 category after its rivals made big gains in the previous years.

Honda had only launched its first production motocross bike in 1973, but its ascension as a major player in the industry was rapid. By 1979, it had already taken both 500cc riders' and manufacturers' titles in the Motocross World Championship. The brand's motocross bikes had used a signature red paint scheme since 1976, the same one that the unassembled bike is finished in.