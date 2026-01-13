This Classic Chevy Crate Engine Has Sat Unopened For Over 20 Years

Originally sold through GM Performance Parts, the ZZ4 crate engine was marketed as a turnkey performance solution for hot rodders, restorers, and racers looking for that classic small-block architecture combined with modern reliability. It was rated from the factory at 355 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque with a 10.0:1 compression ratio (which no doubt had something to do with its reputation as one of Chevrolet's most popular crate engines of its era).

At its core, the ZZ4 is built around a cast-iron four-bolt main block, giving it strength and durability under higher loads. Inside, the engine features a nodular cast-iron crankshaft with undercuts and rolled fillets. You'll also find aluminum pistons and a steel roller tappet camshaft. The top end has aluminum cylinder heads with 58cc combustion chambers and an aluminum dual-plane intake manifold. Also included are a water pump, distributor, and flywheel. Basically, the crate engine comes with everything needed for an installation that never came.

Although the auction listing didn't detail any recent inspections or testing (unsurprising, given the engine's unopened status), one has to wonder how the long-term storage might've impacted its parts and performance, if at all. Nevertheless, there's a ton of appeal in preserving the engine as a collectible artifact from GM's performance catalog. Not to mention the highest bidder's opportunity to install a "new" classic small-block with period-correct specifications that are no longer produced in the same form.