Yes, You Can Buy A Motorcycle On Amazon, But Should You? Pros & Cons, Explained
Amazon is a place you can turn to when you need to buy a variety of random things because it carries such an extensive selection of goods. These days, ordering whatever you need off your phone has become second nature for many — even though there are some types of tools and tech you should avoid buying on Amazon. Although buying a motorcycle may seem like a purchase that is best to do in-person, you can actually get your next motorcycle on Amazon, which also sells lots of gadgets for motorcycle riders.
There are plenty of things to consider before buying your first motorcycle, especially if you decide to buy the bike on Amazon. Ultimately, it boils down to doing some research to make sure the purchase is going to be legit. You'll want to look into who the seller is, what their reputation is like, where the bike is being shipped from, and whether there are any hidden fees. It's also a good idea to check if the bike has warranties and what the seller's return policy is like, just in case the bike isn't what you thought it was going to be. Perhaps the most important question to ask is the simplest: Should you buy a motorcycle off of Amazon, purely in the name of convenience? Let's discuss the pros and cons before you pull the trigger on that shiny new Amazon bike.
Buying a motorcycle from Amazon is more convenient
For many Amazon customers, the ease of sourcing products from this seemingly endless online bazaar is more appealing than visiting local brick-and-mortar shops. Some people may enjoy the process of visiting various dealers to talk to representatives and test ride their bikes before buying. But for those who consider all that a hassle, buying on Amazon could be a good option. Either way, it would definitely save you time, which is one advantage over buying one in-person.
Another pro is that you may be able to have more options and brands available to you if you buy online compared to what is available in your local market. Although Amazon's selections are limited, this could be advantageous if you live far away from a dealership or other places where you could buy a bike in-person. Some vendors even offer free shipping, so the price you're getting on an Amazon purchase is roughly the same as what you'd be paying in-person. That being said, it may be best to double-check that there are no hidden shipping fees when buying a bike on Amazon.
You can't test out a bike purchased online
The most obvious disadvantage to buying a bike online is that there's no test drive option. That means you're going in blind without being able to assess the performance of the bike firsthand. You also cannot get a true sense of the bike's physicality and how it feels relative to your body. This might not be that big of a deal for experienced riders who know what bike they want and are already familiar with it, but it's probably a good idea for newer riders to visit a dealer and spend time test-driving a bike before sourcing one online.
Another con is that, while delivery can be free in some instances, other vendors on Amazon charge exorbitant shipping fees to deliver bikes, running as high as $400.00. Additionally, you'll want to confirm that Amazon sends the Manufacturer Statement of Origin (MSO) and bill of sale with your purchase so that you can make your bike street legal. This information is usually included on the listing, but it's worth double-checking before buying as any delays here could slow down the process of getting insurance and getting on the road.
Some bikes also require you to do some assembly on your own, so riders who don't feel comfortable with some installations might head to the dealership instead. Lastly, it might be more complicated to get something fixed on the bike if you buy online, whereas if you buy from a dealership you can simply ride your bike back for repairs. Sure, having the X-PRO 250 Roadster delivered to your door sounds great, but you should think twice before purchasing one on Amazon.