These Lawn Mower Brands Are Owned By American Lawn Mower Company
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You may think that going green is a relatively new trend, but it's actually just a new name for a decades-old practice. Conservation, sustainability, and preservation — these are all terms used to describe caring for the environment. Humans have been thinking about the impact we're making on our planet for a very long time, as far back as ancient Greeks and Romans. The industrial revolution changed everything, and in 1912 a New Zealand newspaper even reported on how the world's coal consumption was affecting the global climate.
Today, many companies and consumers around the world are making changes, both big and small, to reduce our impact and "go green." Founded in 1895, American Lawn Mower Company is an old company with a long-standing tradition of eco-friendly lawn care solutions. In 1902, it moved to Muncie, Indiana to manufacture its line of reel lawn mowers. It survived the shift to power motors, and today it continues to produce environmentally-friendly push reel mowers along with corded and battery-operated mowers and outdoor equipment. Over the years, American Lawn Mower acquired several other businesses. You may have an American Lawn Mower-brand product in your shed and not even know it. Along with gardening and landscaping brands like Radius Garden Tools and Root Assassin, mower manufacturers Great States and Earthwise are also owned by American Lawn Mower Company.
Great States
Unless you're keeping a herd of sheep in the backyard, you're stuck with a lawnmower to keep your grass in check, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you have to go with a gas or electric option. Reel mowers have been around since 1830, and it was about 100 years later, in 1935, that American Lawn Mower Company acquired Great States Corporation. The Shelbyville, Indiana-based company was founded in 1892 and was, and still is, a maker of reel lawn mowers.
They may seem old-fashioned compared to modern mowers, but there are a few perks to using a reel lawnmower. They're environmentally friendly, requiring only "people power" and putting out zero emissions. They're also very quiet and need much less maintenance than their gas or electric counterparts. Of course, a reel mower isn't a great option if you have a large yard, and they're not designed for tall grass or overgrown lawns.
Today, Great States sells five models of reel mowers, including 14-inch, 16-inch, and 18-inch options. Prices range from $149.99 to $194.99, making them a great option for budget-conscious shoppers.
Earthwise
American Lawn Mower Company created the Earthwise brand in 2008 to showcase a range of environmentally-friendly products. The new brand originally sold three electric mowers and a few battery-operated and corded yard tools, with a focus on lightweight options with zero emissions. In 2011, Earthwise expanded its offerings to include lithium tools.
Today, Earthwise products include mowers, snow throwers, trimmers, chainsaws, blowers, and more, along with accompanying batteries and battery chargers. Along with corded electric push mowers, the company also offers a line of reel mowers. Much like Great States products, Earthwise mowers are budget-friendly: you can purchase an electric mower for under $200, and its reel mowers are available from $164.99 to $239.99. Real mower options offer easy cutting height adjustment and a dual wheel system, with larger front wheels and smaller rear tracking wheels that allow you to easily maneuver the mower in tight spaces. Earthwise also uses steel components for added durability.
To help buyers maintain their mower, Earthwise sells a variety of accessories and replacement parts, including a sharpening kit for $19.99 to keep the blades sharp and effective, replacement handles and hardware, and a grass catcher that's compatible with reel mowers.