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You may think that going green is a relatively new trend, but it's actually just a new name for a decades-old practice. Conservation, sustainability, and preservation — these are all terms used to describe caring for the environment. Humans have been thinking about the impact we're making on our planet for a very long time, as far back as ancient Greeks and Romans. The industrial revolution changed everything, and in 1912 a New Zealand newspaper even reported on how the world's coal consumption was affecting the global climate.

Today, many companies and consumers around the world are making changes, both big and small, to reduce our impact and "go green." Founded in 1895, American Lawn Mower Company is an old company with a long-standing tradition of eco-friendly lawn care solutions. In 1902, it moved to Muncie, Indiana to manufacture its line of reel lawn mowers. It survived the shift to power motors, and today it continues to produce environmentally-friendly push reel mowers along with corded and battery-operated mowers and outdoor equipment. Over the years, American Lawn Mower acquired several other businesses. You may have an American Lawn Mower-brand product in your shed and not even know it. Along with gardening and landscaping brands like Radius Garden Tools and Root Assassin, mower manufacturers Great States and Earthwise are also owned by American Lawn Mower Company.