5 Reasons To Choose A Reel Lawn Mower For Your Small Yard

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If you own a standalone home, you probably have a yard as well, and having your own yard is a big responsibility. It's solely on you to care for it, and that means mowing it regularly. Typically, this would require investing in a hefty lawn mower, and if you had an especially large lawn, you'd definitely want a powered mower, or even a riding mower. On the other hand, if you're looking to mow the lawn on a smaller yard, around a third of an acre or less, there may be a better, more economical option available: the classic reel mower.

Reel mowers, also known as push mowers and manual mowers, are the classic ancestor of modern powered mowers. It's just a couple of spinning blades mounted to a pair of wheels with a sturdy handle to push it. While such a thing may seem primitive by today's standards, the smaller your lawn is, the more viable its use becomes. That's especially true because its simple design comes with a surprising number of benefits, like its quiet operation, easy maintenance, potential health perks, and, of course, no fuel costs.