When moving across state lanes, bringing your belongings involves renting a truck, loading it up, and taking the trip — or paying someone else to do it. But if you have multiple vehicles, you sometimes can't load them or drive them all yourself to your new destination. That's where shipping serves as a solid alternative. Beyond that, you'll also have to ship any vehicles you import or purchase overseas. Of course, that could make one wonder what it costs to ship a car to another state, and the cheapest way to make it happen.

Most shipping providers include a tool or reference sheet for prices, which you can review individually if you know who you're using. According to Nexus Auto Transport, the average shipping cost for a car is $650, and further research estimates paying around $0.40 to $2 per mile if you use a transport service. It also depends on what type of vehicle you're shipping, what type of transportation you choose, and where you are and how far it's going. The time of year and what provider you select are other important factors. As you might expect, there are a lot of variables, but the average still stands.

To ship a sedan over a distance of 500 to 2,500 miles, for example, it will cost about $725; it's roughly $775 for a compact SUV, and $925 for a traditional truck. Perhaps unsurprisingly, shorter distances are cheaper, while longer distances can be more expensive. Another company, AmeriFreight, estimates the average cost to be between $500 and $2,000.