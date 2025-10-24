How Many Cars Can Actually Fit On A Car Carrier Ship?

It's always fun when you're on the road and you pass an auto transporter full of new sports cars or unusual models you've never seen before. What you may not realize is that the ride is just one step on what may have been a long journey that started weeks prior, in another country.

The United States is one of the biggest importers of cars in the world, bringing in about 8 million vehicles in 2024, though the Trump administration's tariffs have slowed imports by about 10%. A large portion of those cars are transported here on ships, of course, and many U.S. ports are large enough to receive them, including the Port of Los Angeles, Port Freeport in Texas, and the Port of Brunswick in Georgia. We import cars on ships for obvious reasons. It's the easiest way to get a large number of vehicles from one country to another across oceans, and it's also the most economical.

Car carriers are some of the largest ships in the world, dwarfed only by the biggest cargo and tanker ships. There are more than 1,000 on the seas globally, and the industry is growing. In 2023, $975 billion worth of cars were traded globally, with millions of cars sold and transported across the ocean. There are different types of car carrier ships, and the largest can hold thousands of vehicles.