Backpack and walk-behind leaf blowers have distinct strengths and differences, but when trees start to shed in earnest in mid-fall, you'll be grateful to have either. While both models are prone to common leaf blower issues, they're also a labor multiplier for one of autumn's most irksome chores.

Which style is right for you will come down to your personal preference, the size of your lawn, and where else you may need to use one. A backpack blower is a step up from the standard handheld form factor (some of the most powerful gas-powered leaf blowers are backpacks), while a walk-behind is a serious machine generally intended for substantial acreage. Backpack blowers work great when you're trying to clear leaves from a porch, patio, or even your driveway. To tackle a large lawn quickly, a walk-behind is a worthy investment.

Landscaping is also a factor. If your lawn is divided into several areas or heavily segmented by landscaping features, a backpack blower can be a huge boon. They're much easier to move between sections than a walk-behind and simpler to operate around oddly shaped structures as well.