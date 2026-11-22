When you say you want a full-size pickup, you deserve to have that pickup be full-sized in every sense of the word. While buyers often focus mainly on towing capacity and engine output, bed length can be just as important to a truly full-size truck. Imagine you're hauling lumber, equipment, furniture, or some other oversized cargo. Engine and towing power are important to that, sure, but if you can't even fit the stuff in the truck, what's the point? That's why it's worth knowing which truck has the longest bed on the market in 2026.

Right now, that's the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Its longest available bed measures 98.2 inches, putting it far ahead of many competing full-size pickups like the Ford F-150 in terms of maximum cargo space. (The Ford truck's bed falls more than half a foot short, measuring 97.6 inches in all.)

Beyond its bed, the Silverado 1500 has some other attractive credentials: Its base Work Truck trim ranks number one among 13 of the most affordable six-seat trucks in iSeeCars' rankings. It's also one of the most affordable diesel trucks, with a new-vehicle MSRP range starting as low as $36,900 (though most trims are much more expensive). Low overall maintenance costs help make it even easier on the wallet.