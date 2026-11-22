Not The F-150: This Pickup Has The Longest Truck Bed In 2026
When you say you want a full-size pickup, you deserve to have that pickup be full-sized in every sense of the word. While buyers often focus mainly on towing capacity and engine output, bed length can be just as important to a truly full-size truck. Imagine you're hauling lumber, equipment, furniture, or some other oversized cargo. Engine and towing power are important to that, sure, but if you can't even fit the stuff in the truck, what's the point? That's why it's worth knowing which truck has the longest bed on the market in 2026.
Right now, that's the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Its longest available bed measures 98.2 inches, putting it far ahead of many competing full-size pickups like the Ford F-150 in terms of maximum cargo space. (The Ford truck's bed falls more than half a foot short, measuring 97.6 inches in all.)
Beyond its bed, the Silverado 1500 has some other attractive credentials: Its base Work Truck trim ranks number one among 13 of the most affordable six-seat trucks in iSeeCars' rankings. It's also one of the most affordable diesel trucks, with a new-vehicle MSRP range starting as low as $36,900 (though most trims are much more expensive). Low overall maintenance costs help make it even easier on the wallet.
The Silverado's twin also has a long bed
The Silverado 1500's 98.2-inch maximum bed length is its standout specification, but it's not the only pickup in the GM family to have a bed of this size. Its mechanical counterpart, the GMC Sierra 1500, has the exact same maximum measurement. This is because the Sierra is built on the same underlying General Motors platform and shares many of the same important mechanical components, dimensions, and powertrain options as the Chevy Silverado 1500.
In addition to their matching truck beds, both also give you four engine options to choose from: a 2.7-liter TurboMax inline-four with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six with 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque. Depending on the configuration, those engines are paired with eight-speed or 10-speed automatic transmissions.
Their maximum towing figures are also evenly matched, with the Sierra 1500 and the Silverado 1500 at 13,300 pounds. Payload capacity is also incredibly close: the Silverado reaches approximately 2,260 pounds, while the Sierra tops out around 2,240 pounds. Even their prices are neck and neck: The Sierra 1500 has an MSRP starting at $38,300 compared to the Silverado's starting MSRP of $36,900.