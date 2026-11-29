Outboard engines have a number of components that can render them sensitive to cold temperatures, but it's not just the freezing conditions that present a danger during the winter. One of the other killers is simple inactivity, which can lead to corrosion. Winterizing methods to protect outboard boat engines vary based on the type of motor you're running (two-stroke, four-stroke, carbureted, EFI, etc.), so check your manual for model-specific details.

To begin the winter-proofing process, prepare the fuel system. Run the engine for 10 minutes to let the treated fuel cycle down through the circuit. Stale gasoline can cause a number of problems, so it's best to replace old or contaminated fuel with fresh gas blended with a marine fuel stabilizer, though you don't need to completely fill the tank. Fuel can expand over the winter months, so leave at least 5% of its capacity empty to accommodate it.

You should also flush out the cooling system with some fresh water; methods will again vary by model, so check the manual (or online documentation) for the right method. Flushing will remove contaminants that can damage or clog the internal channels if left to build up.

For four-strokes, you'll want to change out the engine oil and the filter. Refill the crankcase with the manufacturer-specified lubricant and make sure that the level is within the recommended range on the dipstick. If you have an oil-injected two-stroke engine, fully fill the oil tank to prevent water from sneaking in.