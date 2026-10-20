4 Disadvantages Of Outboard Motors

If you're looking to buy a new boat, you need to consider many factors before committing to a purchase. One of the most critical decisions you'll have to make is choosing the type of boat engine you'll use. Your options include an outboard motor, inboard, stern drive, and jet drive. As the name implies, an outboard motor is one in which all the major engine components are located outside the boat.

An outboard motor offers several potential advantages over other options. Keeping the entire engine outside of the boat allows for more room in and on the vessel to seat passengers and store gear. It's also possible to equip some boats with multiple outboards. This can result in greater power than options like a stern drive might offer.

However, outboard motors do also have their downsides. Compared to other engine types, they are often more vulnerable to damage from environmental elements and may be inconveniently positioned for some boaters, among other drawbacks. We'll go over four key disadvantages of outboard motors so you can make an informed decision when shopping for a new vessel.