4 Disadvantages Of Outboard Motors
If you're looking to buy a new boat, you need to consider many factors before committing to a purchase. One of the most critical decisions you'll have to make is choosing the type of boat engine you'll use. Your options include an outboard motor, inboard, stern drive, and jet drive. As the name implies, an outboard motor is one in which all the major engine components are located outside the boat.
An outboard motor offers several potential advantages over other options. Keeping the entire engine outside of the boat allows for more room in and on the vessel to seat passengers and store gear. It's also possible to equip some boats with multiple outboards. This can result in greater power than options like a stern drive might offer.
However, outboard motors do also have their downsides. Compared to other engine types, they are often more vulnerable to damage from environmental elements and may be inconveniently positioned for some boaters, among other drawbacks. We'll go over four key disadvantages of outboard motors so you can make an informed decision when shopping for a new vessel.
Outboard motors are more vulnerable to corrosion
This may be the most obvious disadvantage of an outboard motor. Because it's not located within a boat's hull, it's naturally exposed to the elements. If a boat owner neglects proper maintenance, prolonged and frequent exposure to salt water can result in corrosion.
Owning a boat with an outboard motor requires committing to a certain degree of upkeep. For example, after every boat trip, it's wise to use fresh water to rinse the outboard's exterior and flush its cooling system according to the manufacturer's manual. It may also be necessary to clean it gently with soap and specialized products designed specifically for outboard motor cleaning and care.
Accounting for maintenance needs is essential when purchasing any vessel. If you're in the market for a boat and you're not sure whether one with an outboard motor is right for you, be aware that keeping such a boat in good condition may be more challenging than it would be if a boat had an inboard motor.
Outboard motors may be louder than other options
Thinking about the type of boating experiences you want to have is essential when deciding what type of boat to purchase. When you know exactly how you want to enjoy your future boat, you'll have a better sense of what type of motor is right for your goals.
Perhaps you like the idea of calm and serene trips out on the water. You may want to reconsider an outboard motor if so. Often, an outboard motor will be louder than an inboard one.
That's not to say this is universally the case. It's worth considering how technological improvements may address some of the weaknesses that have historically been associated with certain types of motors. Specifically, some newer models of outboard motors are quieter than their predecessors. In addition, some modern outboards are also more powerful than previous generations. This is one reason outboards have become increasingly popular in recent years.
Whether you're buying a used boat or a new vessel, be aware that the age of the motor can tell you a lot about its features and strengths. The presence of an outboard motor could mean a boat will be too loud for your tastes, but that's not a guarantee if the motor is relatively new. This is why learning more about the specific model you're considering is helpful. You may find a boat with a newer outboard motor designed for reasonably quiet operation.
Outboard motors are not safe for certain activities
It's important to take into account the boating activities and water sports you'd like to participate in when shopping for the right vessel. An outboard motor may be the wrong choice if you think you'll want to enjoy water-based activities like wakesurfing.
This popular sport involves surfing over the wake of a boat. It's also exceptionally unsafe when a boat has an outboard motor. With the outboard motor configuration, someone trying to surf a boat's wake would be very close to the spinning propeller. This puts them at significant risk of injury. In fact, depending on where you do your boating, wakesurfing with an outboard motor might even be illegal.
Familiarizing yourself with boating safety should be among your top priorities when buying your first boat. This can involve making sure you know what types of tools you should have on your boat at all times. It can also involve understanding the safety implications of different motors. If you want to enjoy some types of aquatic activities, certain motors may be safer than others.
Outboard motors' location is inconvenient for some boaters
There are a few general reasons why some boaters consider the exterior, rear location of an outboard motor to be an inconvenience. Such a boater might be the kind who wants a wide and unobstructed rear swim platform. With an outboard motor, it can be difficult (if not impossible) to lounge in this area of a boat, or to use it for getting into and out of the water. That's not necessarily a problem with other motor options.
There are also boaters who simply dislike the appearance of an outboard motor. They may think it detracts from a vessel's aesthetic appeal to such an extent that they feel they need to choose a boat with a different motor.
Just keep in mind that none of this is meant to suggest that outboard motors are always undesirable. While they're not free of their disadvantages, for some boaters, they represent the superior engine style.
Ultimately, your vessel's motor will play a major role in your boating experience. Therefore, you may want to discuss this topic in greater detail with a professional to be confident you're making the right choice.