10 Things You Should Look Out For When Buying A Used Boat

You've probably considered buying a boat if you live within driving distance of an ocean, lake, reservoir, river, or other large waterway. A boat can be your ticket to endless summertime water skiing, tubing, fishing, and leisurely cruises on calm waters, but they are also a big responsibility. Making an informed decision can be the difference between buyer's remorse and smooth sailing.

For many people, owning a boat is a lifelong goal and a symbol of comfort and success, largely because they are expensive. Boat ownership comes with a hefty initial investment, which varies widely depending on the sort of boat you want. Class A boats (anything under 16 feet) like small fishing canoes can be found for under a thousand dollars, while larger motor boats and yachts sell for thousands or millions of dollars.

When most folks go boat hunting, they usually look for something between those two extremes. A Class 1 (between 16 and 26 feet) or Class 2 (26 to 40 feet) boat fresh off the factory floor will set you back between $50,000 and $150,000. You can get the same boat used for as little as a quarter of the cost, but used boats come with risks. Follow these recommendations to ensure your new boat doesn't become a sunken investment.

