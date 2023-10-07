10 Of The Most Expensive Celebrity Yachts, Ranked
There's nothing that says luxury and wealth like owning a boat. Visit any marina worldwide, and the presence of wealth is evident, regardless of the boat's size. This isn't just about the initial price of acquiring a boat. Beyond the purchase, the real investment comes in the form of maintenance. Boats, especially those frequently exposed to saltwater, demand consistent care and attention. Add to that the costs of a crew if you're not piloting the boat yourself.
However, the height of maritime luxury isn't just owning a boat — it's owning a yacht. And beyond that, the elite realm of superyachts. These nautical marvels are not just expensive to buy; they have a continuum of costs. Their construction involves multi-million dollar investments. Over the years, maintaining them, staffing them, and ensuring their prime condition can add millions more to their total upkeep. When a superyacht drops anchor at a harbor, it's a clear indicator of the arrival of someone with substantial wealth and fame.
Let's dive into the world of the 10 most expensive celebrity yachts, ranking them from the least impressive to the absolute best.
10. Eclipse
Number 10 on our list is a behemoth in the world of yachts: The Eclipse. This colossal vessel is one of the largest, most opulent, and priciest yachts globally. And it comes with some impressive stats: a weight of 13,000 tons, a submersible, three individual landing crafts, and dual helicopter pads. It stretches 533 feet from its bow to its stern.
Designed for maximum comfort, the Eclipse can accommodate 24 guests, supported by a crew of 70. Onboard luxuries include fine dining options, a selection of pools, spa facilities, and even a grand ballroom.
The Eclipse is in the upper echelons of extravagance, within the domain of only the ultra-wealthy. The estimated investment for its construction, subsequent maintenance, and refits top a staggering $1.5 billion. Its current owner is none other than the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
As a billionaire's billion-dollar toy, it might be surprising to see it ranked last on the list. The reason is simple. The Eclipse cannot sail due to geopolitical reasons. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Russia faced significant backlash on the global stage, and owning a vessel as a prominent Russian billionaire brings its own set of challenges.
While the yacht hasn't been seized, securing clearance for it to berth at international ports has become an uphill task. This begs the question: What's the value of a yacht that's anchored indefinitely? At present, the Eclipse is "mothballed," a term signifying its long-term storage to shield it from environmental elements and render it dormant.
9. Lady Moura
Since her launch in 1990, the Lady Moura is a vintage gem that has gracefully weathered the test of time, retaining her status as one of the most lavish private yachts afloat. At the time of her debut, she held the rank of ninth largest private yacht globally. As years passed and the elite built bigger and better yachts, the rank slipped to the 48th position. However, age hasn't made Lady Moura worse for wear; strategic refits in 2007 and again in 2017 have ensured she remains contemporary and sophisticated.
Fitted with 13 beautiful cabins, the Lady Moura accommodates 27 guests and a crew of up to 72. The ship offers an array of entertainment options, from a designated compartment for wake surfing, plush lounges, chic bars, and rejuvenating jacuzzis to a dance floor, a state-of-the-art movie theater, and a helipad. The standout feature of this particular yacht is the retractable platform, which can be layered with sand, allowing guests to enjoy a beach-like atmosphere while out at sea.
Currently, the Lady Moura is owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. He purchased the Lady Moura in 2021 from Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid of Saudi Arabia for approximately $125 million.
8. Rising Sun
The Rising Sun is another of the superyachts of the world that's famous or infamous, depending upon your point of view. Built by the esteemed Lürssen shipyards, this 454-foot-long beauty was initially commissioned for Larry Ellison. The former CEO of Oracle not only enjoyed the yacht during his leisure time but also leased it to A-list celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah, to name a few. In 2010, the yacht transitioned to its current owner, David Geffen.
After acquiring the Rising Sun, Geffen initiated an extensive refit, expanding its already high capacity to 82 guest rooms. The yacht's facilities are nothing short of extravagant: a state-of-the-art gym, a gorgeous wine cellar, swanky bars, and multiple lounges and sun decks.
However, the Rising Sun's reputation isn't solely linked to luxury. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it unwittingly became the focal point of criticism. As the world grappled with the virus and its economic fallout, David Geffen's social media post ruffled feathers. From the deck of his $200 million yacht, anchored off the Grenadines' coast in the Caribbean, he posted a picture with the caption, "Sunset last night...isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I'm hoping everybody is staying safe." Though the sentiment might have been well-intentioned, many perceived it as tone-deaf, considering the stark contrast between his isolation and the hardships faced by many at that time.
[Featured image by TLSuda via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
7. Octopus
The grandeur of the Octopus yacht is evident in its design and the luxuries it houses. Owned by billionaire Roger Samuelsson, known for his ventures in medical equipment, the Octopus measures an impressive 413 feet from bow to stern.
Among its lavish amenities, it includes a full cinema, multiple lounges and bars, a gym, a basketball court, and observation decks. Notably, the yacht also features two submersibles, one of which was used by Google for their underwater mapping initiative, the "Explore the Earth" project.
Operating the Octopus comes at a steep price, reportedly nearing $400,000 a week. This expense covers the 60 full-time staff who can effectively manage the vessel and cater to its maximum occupancy of 26 guests.
The yacht's history traces back to 2003 when it was commissioned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Built by Lürssen Shipyards for $200 million, it underwent a refit after Allen's passing before being acquired by Samuelsson for an estimated $300 million.
6. Radiant
The Radiant hits the middle of the pack when it comes to super yachts, but that doesn't mean it's mediocre by any means. With a staggering cost of $300 million, it was masterfully constructed by the renowned Lürssen shipyards in Germany.
Much of the Radiant's interior remains a mystery, a well-kept secret for those lucky enough to charter or own it, though it's reputed for its lavish contemporary design. What's publicly known, however, is its vast array of amenities. The Radiant has multiple sun decks, a massage room, a jacuzzi, a gym, and a movie theater. The Radiant is managed by a crew of 40 staff members to see to the needs of guests aboard and to keep the shipboard systems running.
The Radiant's current owner is billionaire Abdulla Al Futtaim. There was some legal trouble when he first purchased the vessel. The broker who helped create the deal for the ship was never paid and had to go to court to get his commission. Eventually, the court ruled in the broker's favor, and Abdulla Al Futtaim had to pay the commission fee.
Today, the Radiant, with its impressive 5,000-ton stature, remains primarily for the personal use of its owner, though it has occasionally been available for charter in the past.
5. Motor Yacht A
Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko owns both Motor Yacht A and the more notable Sailing Yacht A. Unlike the Eclipse, Sailing Yacht A isn't currently operational because it has been seized due to sanctions against Russia. In contrast, Motor Yacht A remains anchored in the neutral waters of UAE ports.
Though its name might sound mundane, Motor Yacht A stands out in the yachting world. It was built by the German shipyard Blohm+Voss. Its most unique feature is its striking design created by architect Philippe Starck. Its outer appearance creates a knife-edge-like effect that looks as though the yacht is cutting through the water, making it one of the most unique designs in the superyacht market.
Its unique shape isn't simply aesthetic. Its hull design allows for its impressive speed of 23 knots and better handling. Despite the slimmer profile, the interior is still large and lavishly decorated. Most surfaces are covered in mirrors or Baccarat crystal. Some walls can also be reconfigured to allow for expanded staterooms. To keep guests entertained, there is a helipad for excursions, several lounges, a fully equipped dance floor, and two pools. One pool actually has a glass floor that looks directly over the dance floor.
Motor Yacht A cost $300 million to build and is, to this day, one of the most unique yachts on the water. Even its name is unique simply being "A", named so that it would appear first on any ship registry.
4. Dubai
The luxury superyacht Dubai, valued at $400 million, is owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the current ruler of Dubai.
This yacht has an intriguing backstory. Initially, the project was commissioned by Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei. However, financial constraints led him to halt the construction, leaving only the steel frame in place. The project was then taken over by Sheikh Mohammed, who had a clear vision for the yacht — to create a floating representation of the Burj Al Arab, Dubai's iconic luxury hotel and the self-proclaimed world's only seven-star hotel.
Upon completion, Dubai held the title of the world's largest luxury yacht from 2006 to 2009. Its design features eight distinct decks, each tailored for specific guests and functions. There are standard rooms, VIP suites, dedicated spaces for staff and security, and the top two decks exclusively reserved for the owner, complete with direct access to the helipad.
Capable of accommodating around 80 guests, the yacht boasts a grand dining area that can seat 90 individuals simultaneously. To ensure a luxurious experience for its occupants, Dubai is equipped with several amenities, including a submersible, multiple swimming pools, spa services, a fully-equipped gym, and numerous lounges scattered throughout.
3. A+ (formerly the Topaz)
The A+ superyacht is one of the world's pinnacle luxury yachts, although it has been surpassed in the rankings by newer and larger vessels in recent times. Built by Lürssen shipyards in Germany, its extensive customization sets it apart from any other yacht sailing the oceans. With a remarkable length of 482 feet and a displacement of 900 tons, this impressive vessel initially sailed under the name "Topaz." It was the pride of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a billionaire and a significant figure in Abu Dhabi's royal family.
It remained an enigmatic gem for years among the yachting community as a secret of the elite. However, it was chartered by Leonardo DiCaprio during the 2014 FIFA World Cup and afterward became synonymous with luxury.
The interior is massive and more akin to a luxury resort than a sailing vessel. It's equipped with a spa, a fully equipped gym, multiple pools, and large open relaxation areas. A distinctive glass elevator connecting the various decks spans the yacht's entire height.
The name was changed from the Topaz to the A+ in 2019. Typically, this only occurs when ownership changes, but it's still registered under Sheikh Mansour's name. However, it's rumored that it was gifted to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
The original cost of the A+ was $450 million — it held the top three spot for most expensive superyachts for several years before eventually being knocked down. It is now rumored that Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is currently in talks to have an even bigger version built.
2. Koru (Y721)
When engines and motorized yachts first hit the market, they were the height of luxury. Now billionaire Jeff Bezos is gaining recognition for sustainability and luxury with a massive $500 million masted superyacht, proving that time is not linear but, in fact, a flat circle.
This state-of-the-art sailing yacht went by the name Y721 during its construction phase. As it approached completion, it received its official name: Koru. After undergoing and completing rigorous sea trials, the Koru has been handed over to Jeff Bezos, marking its debut as one of the freshest superyachts navigating the seven seas.
Designed as a highly specialized schooner equipped with three masts, the Koru was crafted by the renowned Dutch shipbuilders Oceanco at a cost nearing $500 million. Its maiden sea trials were not without controversy. Due to their height, the vessel's sails couldn't even pass beneath a historic bridge in Rotterdam. Bezos proposed a solution where he'd fund the dismantling and subsequent reconstruction of the bridge to let his new yacht pass. However, faced with resistance from the locals, the masts were simply attached after sailing outside the harbor.
The Koru combines an old-world sailing aesthetic with the cutting-edge technology of today. At first glance, it looks like an iconic sailing vessel headed for the new world, but the longer you look at it, the more technology and luxury amenities you'll spot. Inside the skin of the ship, it's reported to have an entire spa dedicated to guests, gyms, pools, world-class fine dining, and an integration of technology and luxury amenities.
1. Azzam
The Azzam ranks at the pinnacle of luxury yachts. It stands out in its class as one of the world's largest, most opulent, and swiftest superyachts. Commissioned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE royal family, its construction costs amounted to $600 million, and impressively, it was completed in just three years.
The Azzam itself is the height of luxury. It can hold 36 passengers comfortably with a support crew of 60. While aboard the Azzam, guests can enjoy a full gym, swimming pools, a full golf simulator, and numerous places to lounge and relax. The main sitting area is 95 feet long and was built without central support structures, so the entire area is open. It even includes a chandelier designed not to rattle at sea. In addition, the Assam has two helipads and a submersible for adventurous excursions.
Beyond luxury, the Azzam also prioritizes security. The owner's suite is fortified with bulletproof materials, ensuring utmost safety. The yacht is further equipped with a missile defense system and has a contingent of armed security personnel onboard.
Following the passing of its former owner, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in 2022, the yacht underwent a change in ownership. The current owner's identity remains undisclosed, but it's widely believed that the Azzam continues to be held by the UAE royal family.