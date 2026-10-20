What Does Outboard Mean On A Boat Engine?

Next time you find yourself out on the water or near a marina, take a look at the types of boat engines around you. You're likely to see a good mix of inboard and outboard engines. Even if you don't recognize them by name, you'll definitely know how they look — and be able to tell what distinguishes them.

An outboard engine combines both its power source and its drive mechanism into a single unit. It's attached to the back of the boat, instead of being a fixed part. That's what an inboard engine is: It sits inside the hull and transfers its power to an external propulsion system.

Outboard and inboard arrangements take up different amounts of space on the boat, but they also affect how a boat changes direction and how its propulsion system is configured. Outboard motors are popular on smaller boats because they're relatively compact, lighter, and typically more affordable. Inboard systems, in contrast, are more common on larger craft that need more power and have enough room for larger engines.