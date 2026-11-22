The PlayStation 5 can produce high-quality and immersive audio. This is especially true for its 3D audio feature, which can output virtual surround sound directly through your TV's speakers. You don't need high-end headsets because it's handled natively with the Tempest 3D AudioTech engine. Furthermore, the PS5 is a general entertainment center. It can stream movies and music from services such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and Apple Music. That's why it's understandable to panic when the console suddenly has no sound.

One possible reason your PS5 has no sound is that the TV is muted. You can try pressing the mute button on the TV's remote or turning up the volume to fix this. It could be that an external output device, like a Bluetooth speaker or home theater system, is interfering with TV audio, so try disconnecting the device to see if the TV's sound returns. While doing this, ensure the PS5's HDMI cable is connected directly to the TV's HDMI port. It could also be that the TV's HDMI port or HDMI cable is faulty. Connect your PS5 to another TV to test the sound. Also, try a different HDMI cable.

If none of these steps fix the issue, the fault may lie with the PS5 itself. For example, its audio might be muted systemwide, or its output device might be set to something other than the TV. It could even be that its HDMI port is damaged.