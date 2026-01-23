Is Your PS5 HDMI Port Broken? Here's How You Can Still Play On Your Console

Sometimes, a small bout of bad luck can lead your tech to terrible places. In the worst-case scenario, it can render your devices useless, requiring expensive repairs or, in some cases, a total replacement. Sadly, the uber-expensive PlayStation 5 console is no exception. Some common problems you might've experienced include your PS5 turning off randomly, issues with the device overheating, or your HDMI output giving up the ghost altogether.

If you're unlucky enough to face up to a PS5 with an HDMI port that won't work, you're probably going to be stuck with a console that effectively only functions as a paperweight. That's because your console relies on an HDMI connection to send video and audio signals to your TV, monitor, or projector. If you've exhausted possible at-home fixes and tests with no avail, like swapping out the HDMI cable, trying your TV's HDMI port with another device, and booting your console up in safe mode, then it's probably time to send your console off for repairs.

Repairs can be expensive — especially if your PS5 isn't under warranty — and it can take a while to get your console back home where it belongs. Thankfully, there's a workaround you can use until your console's HDMI port is repaired. PS Remote Play allows you to play select PlayStation games on compatible devices, including phones, tablets, TV devices, and the PlayStation Portal remote player. The only catch is that you either must have it enabled on your console already or find a way to enable it without using a screen.