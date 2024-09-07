PS5 HDMI Port Not Working? Here's How To Fix It
The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the most sought-after gaming consoles, but like any piece of tech, it has its share of issues. One of the most common problems is a malfunctioning HDMI port, which can be particularly frustrating as it prevents the console from displaying on your TV, rendering your PS5 essentially unusable.
Whether the screen is flickering, constantly losing display, or showing a "No Signal" message, HDMI problems can have various causes and solutions. These issues might be due to simple connectivity problems, damaged cables, or more serious hardware faults within the console itself.
The good news is that in most cases, you can fix the underlying issue yourself. Below, we've outlined some useful tips for troubleshooting your PS5's HDMI port, from basic checks to more advanced solutions. Applying these tips should help you get your PS5 back in working order, allowing you to dive back into your favorite games.
Start with basic fixes
The first thing you should do is check the HDMI port on your TV. Ensure it's clean, free of dust, and not damaged. You can try switching to a different HDMI port to see if that resolves the issue. If possible, you can try the HDMI cable with a different device, connecting it securely on both ends, and seeing if it works. This will help determine if the problem lies with the HDMI cable itself. If so, you'll want a replacement.
If that's not the issue, confirm that your TV is set to the correct input source. It's easy to overlook this simple step, but if the TV is on the wrong input, it won't display anything from the PS5. Use your TV remote to cycle through the inputs until you find the correct one.
Another quick fix is to restart both your PS5 and TV. Power down the devices completely, unplug them for a few minutes, then plug them back in and power them up. This should resolve any temporary glitches affecting the HDMI connection.
Lastly, if you are experiencing screen flickering or blinking, the HDR feature on the PS5 may be conflicting with your display. To turn it off, open the Settings menu on your PS5, and go to Screen and Video > Video Output > HDR.
Try starting PS5 in safe mode
High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is a protocol that prevents unauthorized recording of content on your PS5. The PS5 can switch between different versions — HDCP 2.2 and HDCP 1.4 — depending on your TV model. However, if your PS5 only displays a black screen, setting it to use HDCP 1.4 might resolve the issue. Since you can't access your PS5's settings menu, try rebooting in safe mode to change the video resolution. Here's how:
- Turn off your PS5 and connect your DualSense wireless controller to the console via a USB cable.
- Press and hold the PS5's power button until it beeps twice to enter safe mode.
- Press the PS button on the controller to activate the controller.
- Go to Change Video Output and select Change Resolution in the following menu.
- Select the HDCP 1.4 Only option and return to the previous menu.
- Select Restart PS5.
Once your PS5 boots in normal mode, you can check if the input works.
Reset the console or schedule a repair
If changing the video resolution doesn't resolve the issue, you can try resetting the console. Doing so should fix problems caused by corrupted system files or misconfigured settings. To do this, boot the console into safe mode again using the steps mentioned earlier. Once the console is in safe mode, select the Reset PS5 (Reinstall System Software) option and follow the on-screen prompts.
If all else fails, it could indicate a hardware-related issue. In that case, you might need to schedule a repair with Sony. Sony's technicians can diagnose the underlying issue and fix the problem, ensuring your console returns in optimal working condition. If your PS5 is still under warranty, the repair may be covered at no additional cost. For consoles beyond the warranty, there may be a fee involved.
Contact PlayStation support to schedule a repair. Keep in mind that these repairs might require a system reset or even replacing the console, so you might lose your saved games and settings if they aren't backed up elsewhere.