Electric vehicles may seem like a modern invention, but the technology has been around for more than a century. In 1881, French inventor Gustave Trouvé unveiled a tricycle powered by rechargeable lead-acid batteries and an electric motor, which is commonly recognized as the first battery-powered road vehicle. A multitude of factors, such as high production costs, limited driving range, and heavy battery weight, stalled consumer interest in electric vehicles and allowed gasoline-powered machines to dominate the market in the 20th century.

Fast forward to the late 2000s, and the Zero S electric motorcycle burst onto the scene. It was among the early commercially available high-performance electric street motorcycles that helped bring this category of bikes to the masses. Its range was just 60 miles or so, which was enough to make a case for its use as a potential commuter bike.

By 2026, advancements in battery technology and power management significantly increased the range of electric motorcycles. However, keep in mind that manufacturer range figures are estimates based on ideal conditions and depend on several variables such as rider weight, driving style, and more. Actual mileage may often constitute just 60%-70% of the estimated range, so it's important to have realistic expectations. Here are three models that go the farthest on a single charge.