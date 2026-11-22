3 Of The Longest-Range Electric Motorcycles You Can Buy In 2026
Electric vehicles may seem like a modern invention, but the technology has been around for more than a century. In 1881, French inventor Gustave Trouvé unveiled a tricycle powered by rechargeable lead-acid batteries and an electric motor, which is commonly recognized as the first battery-powered road vehicle. A multitude of factors, such as high production costs, limited driving range, and heavy battery weight, stalled consumer interest in electric vehicles and allowed gasoline-powered machines to dominate the market in the 20th century.
Fast forward to the late 2000s, and the Zero S electric motorcycle burst onto the scene. It was among the early commercially available high-performance electric street motorcycles that helped bring this category of bikes to the masses. Its range was just 60 miles or so, which was enough to make a case for its use as a potential commuter bike.
By 2026, advancements in battery technology and power management significantly increased the range of electric motorcycles. However, keep in mind that manufacturer range figures are estimates based on ideal conditions and depend on several variables such as rider weight, driving style, and more. Actual mileage may often constitute just 60%-70% of the estimated range, so it's important to have realistic expectations. Here are three models that go the farthest on a single charge.
The Energica Experia
Founded in Italy in 2009, Energica Motor Company has been hard at work pushing the boundaries of electric motorcycle production. For its latest Experia model year (2024 as of this writing), the brand equipped its sport-tourer with a 22.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-polymer battery. This gives the Experia a city range of 260 miles (420 km) and 159 miles (256 km) with city and highway combined riding. The company claims these aren't estimates, but rather figures measured during testing.
This bike comes with fast charging technology, only taking 40 minutes to reach an 80% charge from zero. It also offers four riding modes, including Eco, and four regenerative settings to help along the battery level. When set to "High," the regenerative mode reportedly provides additional braking support, helpful in winding sections of tarmac, according to some reviews.
With impressive mileage figures between charges, the bike fortunately doesn't compromise on performance, though another model in its lineup, the Energica Ego RS, is one of the fastest electric motorcycles. The Experia manages 102 horsepower at its peak and can achieve 0-to-62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds. Brembo brakes, eABS, and Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires are among a few of the standout features you can expect for a price of just under $26,000.
The Evoke 6061-GT
An electric motorcycle manufacturer based in Hong Kong, Evoke has been crafting its take on the industry for roughly a decade. Specifically, the company states its goal is primarily to build bikes that push the envelope in terms of range. The Evoke 6061-GT, an electric power cruiser, is one of its latest projects, leveraging onboard sensors numbering in the triple digits to comprehensively oversee and optimize the battery system. By taking a more complex high-tech approach to power management, the 6061-GT is estimated to provide up to 307 miles (495 km) of combined city/highway range.
It isn't just optimization tweaks that make longer range possible, but also the large 29.8 kWh capacity of the air-cooled battery, which Evoke claims can reach an 80% charge after being completely depleted in a half hour. One downside of the hefty power pack, among other components, is that the bike tips the scales at 705 pounds (320 kg), an extra 132 pounds over the Energica Experia.
Despite its weight, the 6061-GT manages 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in only 4.45 seconds and can hit speeds over 142 mph (230 km/h). With power comparable to around 120 horsepower, this bike from Evoke aims to offer riders performance and range. The 6061-GT is listed for $29,995. As prices on this list keep creeping upward, bear in mind there are still options for electric motorcycles that won't break the bank. Just don't expect them to offer range figures as impressive.
The Verge TS Pro
Of the bikes on this list, the Verge TS Pro, an electric superbike, certainly stands out with its striking design. The Estonian-based company with Finnish roots crafted the bike with a hubless rear wheel, meaning you can literally put your arm through where there would typically be a center spoke structure. The motor, developed by Donut Lab, is built into the wheel rim. It eliminates conventional components like chains and belts, reducing drivetrain complexity and maintenance requirements.
Of course, it isn't the unusual wheel that puts the Verge TS Pro on this list, but its impressive mileage. Utilizing a solid-state battery with 20.2 kWh and 33.3 kWh options, it boasts 217 to 370 miles of range, depending on the chosen configuration. To its credit, the company actually put claimed distances to the test in a 2025 attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric motorbike on a single charge. Using a TS Pro, a pair of riders traveled a route around the bustling city of London, England, and established a new benchmark, covering just over 190 miles on the 20.2 kWh battery with 7% charge remaining. This closely aligned with the manufacturer's driving range estimates.
In terms of other performance metrics, the Verge TS Pro offers a massive supply of 737 pound-feet of torque, pushing the bike from a stop up to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It comes equipped with Brembo brakes, ABS, and an infotainment touchscreen with Starmatter OS that lets you tinker with ride settings, including power delivery, among other options. However, this bike will cost you a pretty penny, with the more robust battery configuration setting the starting price at $34,900.