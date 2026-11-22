Tractor Supply originally started out as a mail-order parts catalog, but nowadays it's more of a rural lifestyle retailer than a go-to shop for tractors. In fact, it's currently the largest of such stores in the U.S. and, in addition to farming equipment, sells pet food and supplies, tools, and all kinds of other decidedly non-tractor-like parts. You might think a specialty retailer may have higher prices than more generic hardware chains, especially if it's selling gear outside its known wheelhouse.

That isn't always the case with Tractor Supply, though. For example, you can find some tools that are cheaper than similar products offered by Lowe's Home Improvement. Not only that, but some of these tools are often even better, despite costing less — at least based on overall user feedback, specs, and certain features. These deals aren't limited to outdoor equipment, despite Tractor Supply's agricultural origins, though it has some of those, too. You can find the retailer beating out Lowe's in the automotive department, as well as with more versatile workshop gear.

Here are five Tractor Supply tool finds that don't just outshine Lowe's on price but also offer more value when it comes to specs, features, or customer satisfaction. More information on how these tools were evaluated and compared to Lowe's products can be found at the end of this list.