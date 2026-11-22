5 Tractor Supply Tool Finds That Outshine Lowe's In Price And Value
Tractor Supply originally started out as a mail-order parts catalog, but nowadays it's more of a rural lifestyle retailer than a go-to shop for tractors. In fact, it's currently the largest of such stores in the U.S. and, in addition to farming equipment, sells pet food and supplies, tools, and all kinds of other decidedly non-tractor-like parts. You might think a specialty retailer may have higher prices than more generic hardware chains, especially if it's selling gear outside its known wheelhouse.
That isn't always the case with Tractor Supply, though. For example, you can find some tools that are cheaper than similar products offered by Lowe's Home Improvement. Not only that, but some of these tools are often even better, despite costing less — at least based on overall user feedback, specs, and certain features. These deals aren't limited to outdoor equipment, despite Tractor Supply's agricultural origins, though it has some of those, too. You can find the retailer beating out Lowe's in the automotive department, as well as with more versatile workshop gear.
Here are five Tractor Supply tool finds that don't just outshine Lowe's on price but also offer more value when it comes to specs, features, or customer satisfaction. More information on how these tools were evaluated and compared to Lowe's products can be found at the end of this list.
1. Porter-Cable 1.5-HP 24-Gallon Portable Oil Lube Air Compressor
If your pneumatic tools have outlived your compressor and you're in search of a new one, the Porter-Cable 1.5-HP 24-Gallon Portable Oil Lube Air Compressor is a more affordable choice than the Kobalt 20-Gallon Portable Electric Vertical Air Compressor. The latter does have a slightly higher PSI ceiling — 175 psi to Porter-Cable's 150, but that's a negligible difference when using most pneumatic tools in your garage, which only need about 90 psi.
What might matter more is capacity, since you don't want to run out of air before the work is done, especially when using continuous-use tools like sanders and sprayers. Despite being cheaper, Porter-Cable's compressor holds 20% more air than Kobalt's. The heavier tank has a compact profile to reduce floor space and rests on 8-inch, no-flat wheels so you can roll it around the garage.
The Lowe's tool has a middling 3.9 overall user rating, while over 1,460 Tractor Supply customers have scored the tool an average 4.4 out of 5, finding it useful for light to medium tasks around the home. The oil-lubricated direct-drive pump, which comes with the compressor, is singled out as a nice addition, since the lube helps keep the pump cool and reduces wear. In theory, lubricant should help dampen the noise of the air, but some users note that the tool can be pretty loud.
The Porter-Cable 1.5-HP 24-Gallon Portable Oil Lube Air Compressor is available from Tractor Supply for $329.99.
2. GroundWork Tow-Behind 10 Cu-Ft Dump Cart
With a 4.3 out of 5 overall user score based on at least 155 ratings from Lowe's customers, the Craftsman 10-cu-ft dump cart isn't poorly reviewed, but Tractor Supply sells a similar GroundWork option that's even better rated. On top of that, the GroundWork dump cart, which has the same volume as Craftsman's, is less expensive and has more than twice the load capacity. Despite both being able to hold 10 cubic feet, GroundWork's can hold up to 750 pounds compared to Craftsman's 350.
That extra weight is supported by 16-inch pneumatic tires. The cart connects to ATVs and tractors and includes a hitch pin. It's equipped with a removable tailgate and includes a step-on release that allows it to unlock and dump material quickly. It also sports a convertible handle, and it's made from rust-resistant steel to better deal with wear and tear.
This durability is pointed out in some of the positive reviews left by Tractor Supply customers, though others mention that the tires aren't as sturdy and the cart isn't immune to scratches and dents. Despite this, over 1,500 users score the dump cart a solid 4.5 out of 5, thanks in part to its easy-release mechanism and stable handling. One satisfied customer reports that they tow their family in the cart for fun, like a hayride, which is something that would be tougher to do with Lowe's more limited load capacity.
The GroundWork Tow-Behind 10 Cu-Ft Dump Cart (model LC1003TBL) is available from Tractor Supply for $229.99.
3. JobSmart 253-Piece SAE/Metric Mechanic's Tool Set
Equipping a garage with a comprehensive set of mechanic tools requires balancing socket variety with drive sizes to ensure you have the right fit for engine repairs and automotive maintenance. A high piece count alone does not guarantee a versatile kit if the included tools do not match the specific fasteners typically encountered under the hood. The JobSmart 253-Piece SAE and Metric Mechanic's Tool Set provides a massive array of sockets and drive accessories designed for entry-level and intermediate wrenching tasks.
As one of the highly rated JobSmart Tractor Supply tools, it delivers exceptional value for its price, outfitting users with the essential components needed to tackle most residential automotive and mechanical repairs. The specific contents of the JobSmart set differ in structural utility when compared directly to the Kobalt 238-Piece Metric and SAE Mechanics Tool Set, which retails for roughly $129.
While the Kobalt kit features a variety of combination wrenches, pliers, adjustable wrenches, and screwdrivers, it notably omits a 1/2-inch drive ratchet. Conversely, the more affordable JobSmart kit includes three separate ratchets, dedicating one to each standard drive size (1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch), giving users the heavy-duty leverage required for suspension and axle work that the Kobalt set simply cannot accommodate. The major downside to the JobSmart tool set is its complete lack of combination wrenches, meaning users will still need to purchase a separate set of open- and box-end wrenches to hold the opposite side of a spinning bolt or nut during complex mechanical fastening.
The JobSmart Mechanic's Tool Set (model JS20211111) is available from Tractor Supply for around $79.
4. Porter-Cable 12-Gallon 6-HP Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Porter-Cable might not be a big enough name to land on our list of major shop vacuum brands, but the Porter-Cable 12-Gallon 6-HP Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner is still a good buy according to more than 400 Tractor Supply customers. Noting its sturdy construction and strong suction, these users have rated the tool an average of 4.6 out of 5. A similar model from Shop-Vac boasting the same 12-gallon capacity and 6-horsepower motor has a lower 4.2 out of 5 from Lowe's shoppers. Its list price is also $40 more than Porter-Cable's.
The Porter-Cable wet/dry vacuum can deliver up to 100 cfm of airflow from an 8-foot hose and is equipped with its own tank drain. It comes with two extension wands, a utility nozzle, a crevice nozzle, a round brush, a disposable dust bag, and cartridge filters. Some of the attachments can be stored on the casters of the tank as you move it around and sport quick-locking latches when you need to connect them.
It has an integrated port that allows it to be used as a power blower and includes a top handle to roll it around the floor and carry it around more easily. While cordless tools are becoming increasingly popular, power-hungry tools like shop vacs still lend themselves well to corded models, and the 14-foot cord wrap that comes with Porter-Cable's still gives you plenty of range in your garage or workshop.
The Porter-Cable 12-Gallon 6-HP Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner is available from Tractor Supply for $99.99.
5. Greenworks 22-inch 60V Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery and Charger
Since it's the cordless electric lawn mower brand with the best battery life, Greenworks isn't a bad choice if you're shopping for battery-powered yard equipment. One of its models, the Greenworks 22-inch 60V Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower, has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall user rating on Tractor Supply's website. That's higher than the middling 3.9 out of 5 average customer score that a similar mower from another big yard tool brand — Toro — has earned on Lowe's site. That mower, the Toro Recycler 21-in 60-volt, Self-Propelled Battery Walk Mower, also costs $70 more.
Toro's model is self-propelled, while Greenworks has to be pushed a bit harder. Whether that justifies the higher cost is debatable, though, given the much lower user rating and the fact that the mower has a slightly smaller deck. While both brands include one battery and a charger in the box, Toro's price tag remains significantly steeper.
Tractor Supply says that the Greenworks 22-inch 60V Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower can cover a half-acre on a single charge. Once it's tapped, the battery can be fully recharged in under two hours. The machine actually holds two batteries and switches over to one automatically after the other drains. The retailer also says the electric motor can deliver consistent power equivalent to a 150-cc gas engine, allowing the dual-blade mower to handle wet or thick grass. It has seven cutting height settings from 1 to 4 inches and can bag, mulch, or side discharge. It also folds for vertical storage.
The Greenworks 22-inch 60V Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower with 5.0 Ah Battery and Charger is available from Tractor Supply for $449.99.
6. How these Tractor Supply and Lowe's tools were evaluated and compared
The prices used to compare these products from Tractor Supply and Lowe's Home Improvement are sourced from their respective websites and represent the list prices at the time of this writing, before tax. Tools are only compared to similar products that serve the same function and are in the same general class.
For some of the items on this list, specs such as power and capacity are used to determine which tool has more "value" than the one it's compared to, as are certain extra or lacking features. For other items on this list, value is determined by overall customer satisfaction, based on average user ratings from each retailer's website. In these cases, overall customer scores are only used for comparison when averaged from at least 100 ratings. Value correlates with the user score and sentiments found in the written customer reviews.