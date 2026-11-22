Before buying fuel stabilizer for a gas lawn mower, you need to determine how you're going to store the mower in the first place. If you're planning on keeping the mower in the basement of your home, you won't need to purchase fuel stabilizer, as you'll want to either drain the fuel or run the tank dry. Keeping a mower with fuel in the tank inside your home could be a fire hazard.

Draining the tank of fuel typically isn't necessary if you're storing the mower in the garage or a shed. However, in this instance, buying fuel stabilizer and using it according to the manufacturer's instructions is necessary. Without fuel stabilizer, condensation water may mix with the fuel's ethanol during winter storage.

This can lead to corrosion and other such issues. Sometimes, the damage is so significant that a mower can require professional carburetor cleaning service before it's ready for use come springtime. That's an expense you can avoid by adding fuel stabilizer to your fuel. Another option is to purchase fuel that already has stabilizer mixed in.

Just be aware that adding fuel stabilizer isn't necessarily the only step prepping a mower for winter may involve. Learn more about winterizing a mower to understand what other tasks you might need to complete.