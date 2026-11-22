3 Essential Products For Winterizing Your Lawn Tools This Fall
Winterizing your home is key to guarding against the potentially harmful effects of cold temperatures and winter weather. However, it's also important to consider how your lawn tools can deteriorate during the winter months if you don't take proper steps ahead of time. Often, winterizing your lawn tools and gear requires equipping yourself with a few products.
Don't underestimate the potential advantages of following this advice. Just as sealing gaps around your windows and doors can help prevent high energy bills during winter, winterizing your lawn tools can prevent headaches by ensuring they're ready for use when spring arrives. Often, taking these steps now can also reduce the odds that your heavier lawn equipment will need any costly repairs or maintenance work after winter. Buying some of the items here may cost you some cash today, but there's a good chance doing so will save you more money in the long run.
Fuel stabilizer for your gas lawn mower
Before buying fuel stabilizer for a gas lawn mower, you need to determine how you're going to store the mower in the first place. If you're planning on keeping the mower in the basement of your home, you won't need to purchase fuel stabilizer, as you'll want to either drain the fuel or run the tank dry. Keeping a mower with fuel in the tank inside your home could be a fire hazard.
Draining the tank of fuel typically isn't necessary if you're storing the mower in the garage or a shed. However, in this instance, buying fuel stabilizer and using it according to the manufacturer's instructions is necessary. Without fuel stabilizer, condensation water may mix with the fuel's ethanol during winter storage.
This can lead to corrosion and other such issues. Sometimes, the damage is so significant that a mower can require professional carburetor cleaning service before it's ready for use come springtime. That's an expense you can avoid by adding fuel stabilizer to your fuel. Another option is to purchase fuel that already has stabilizer mixed in.
Just be aware that adding fuel stabilizer isn't necessarily the only step prepping a mower for winter may involve. Learn more about winterizing a mower to understand what other tasks you might need to complete.
Trickle charger for your ride-on mower or tractor
You may already know that a trickle charger can optimize the lifespan of a car's battery by supplying it with a steady charge. What you might not know is that a trickle charger can do the same for the battery for a ride-on mower or tractor.
This is an example highlighting the way properly winterizing lawn tools involves different tasks depending on the specific tools you own. If your mower uses a vehicle battery in addition to its gas motor, you need to worry about more than just purchasing fuel stabilizer — you also have to check the manufacturer's instructions to determine how to remove and store the battery during winter.
Keeping the battery hooked up to a trickle charger while you store it is wise. This can boost the odds of the battery remaining in good shape when it comes time to use the mower in the spring. Once more, this is an example of an item that can help you save money, as it may prevent you from needing to replace the mower's battery.
Cleaning and sharpening supplies for various tools
Grass clippings, dirt, and debris can accumulate on your various lawn tools and equipment after heavy use. This can prevent them from doing their jobs as effectively when spring arrives. As such, investing in some cleaning tools in fall can make getting started with spring lawn care much easier.
A stiff brush can help you remove dirt and grass from most lawn tools and heavy equipment. That said, machines like mowers can have small spaces like cooling air slots that can be difficult to clean with a brush alone. To clean these, you may also need a can of compressed air.
In addition, rubbing alcohol can disinfect pruners and other tools that may have been exposed to potentially infectious contaminants. You may also use steel wool or sandpaper to clear rust away from these items.
Pruners and similar tools benefit from sharpening during before winter as well. If you don't have a sharpening stone or file yet, purchase one now. A sales associate at a trusted retailer can help you better select the specific sharpener you'll need based on the tools you currently have.
As always, you should also check if the manufacturer of your lawn tools recommends any specific winterizing products or steps. Remember, completing these steps now will make spring cleaning run much more smoothly in a few months.