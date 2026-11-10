Doing This One Task Can Save You Money On Your Power Bill During Fall & Winter Months
It can be difficult to strike the right balance between comfort and budgeting during the cold winter months. Keeping your heating system running may ensure warmth and coziness, but it can also yield upsettingly high energy bills. Luckily, there's an easy DIY home improvement task you can tackle early in the season to guard against sky-high utility bills this year: making sure any gaps around your windows and doors are properly sealed.
Small gaps around windows, doors, and other entrances to your home can wreak havoc on your energy efficiency. Such gaps can let both cold air in and warm air out. Naturally, if you run your heating system more to counter these effects, you'll use more energy. Running your heating system more frequently can also put wear-and-tear on the system, causing it to break down sooner than expected. Repair bills will thus add to your already high utility costs.
This doesn't need to happen. Early in the season, inspect your home's doors and windows for gaps. If you identify any, you have several options for sealing them.
Options for sealing gaps around doors and windows for winter
Applying a caulk made for exterior use is one way to fill gaps around windows and doors. If you opt for this method, clean away any old caulk, paint, and debris first to ensure a clean application. If you're in the market for a new caulking gun this season, consider checking rankings of major caulking gun brands to be confident you're buying something reliable.
Another option is to purchase a window film insulation kit. These kits often consist of plastic sheets that can be applied over windows to insulate them for the season. You might consider this option if you need to insulate multiple windows or if a particular window has a large number of gaps around it.
Applying weather stripping is yet another method. This is a simple one, as it merely involves cutting weather stripping to the appropriate dimensions and taping it in place with adhesive tape.
The main point to understand is that sealing gaps is an effective way to keep your energy bills manageable this season. It's also easy, as you don't need to hire outside help to assist with this task. Be aware that this may be a good time to learn about other home energy-saving tactics, as well as common mistakes that are probably adding to your electric bill. Taking simple steps can make a big difference in your finances as a homeowner.