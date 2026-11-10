Doing This One Task Can Save You Money On Your Power Bill During Fall & Winter Months

It can be difficult to strike the right balance between comfort and budgeting during the cold winter months. Keeping your heating system running may ensure warmth and coziness, but it can also yield upsettingly high energy bills. Luckily, there's an easy DIY home improvement task you can tackle early in the season to guard against sky-high utility bills this year: making sure any gaps around your windows and doors are properly sealed.

Small gaps around windows, doors, and other entrances to your home can wreak havoc on your energy efficiency. Such gaps can let both cold air in and warm air out. Naturally, if you run your heating system more to counter these effects, you'll use more energy. Running your heating system more frequently can also put wear-and-tear on the system, causing it to break down sooner than expected. Repair bills will thus add to your already high utility costs.

This doesn't need to happen. Early in the season, inspect your home's doors and windows for gaps. If you identify any, you have several options for sealing them.