Don't Forget To Prepare Your Tools For Winter Storage After Using Them This Fall

Preparing to survive the winter months is an activity steeped in human history. While the specific activities will differ depending on your region (Alaskan winters are much different than those in South Texas, for example), there are some common tasks for preparing our tools for winter storage, whether they're gasoline- or battery-powered. As the days become shorter through the fall, we'll cut the grass and trim the hedges for the last time this year. If we make the mistake of parking the mower or hanging the trimmer in a shed or garage without any forethought, we'll undoubtedly experience issues when we first use them in the spring.

There are a few important steps to prepare your gas-powered tools for winter before storing them. First, make sure the tool is clean and dry by scraping, brushing, or washing away any mud, dirt, oil, grass, etc. from the exterior and undercarriage where applicable. Next, sharpen or replace the blades as required, change the oil and spark plug as needed (or make a note to do so in the spring if you prefer), and apply a rust inhibitor, like one of WD-40's specialty products, to bare metal surfaces.

The final step is to prevent the carburetor from clogging with old gas residue. While non-ethanol gas is best, it will still evaporate from the tiny passages inside the carb over the winter, leaving a varnish that impedes the passage of fresh or stabilized gas in the spring. You can either drain the gas tank completely or fill it with fresh non-ethanol gasoline treated with a fuel stabilizer. Then, run the engine for a few minutes to circulate the stabilized fuel, or until it dies if you've drained the tank or shut off the fuel supply.