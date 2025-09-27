Do Power Tool Batteries Go Bad If They're Left Unused?

There are two things to keep in mind to make sure your power tool batteries don't go bad while in storage. First, look out for the storage location's temperature. It should only stay between 50°F and 80°F (10°C and 26°C) throughout the entire year. Otherwise, the batteries risk losing their capacity permanently. This will then lead to shorter runtimes since the cells don't hold as much charge as before.

When you expose your power tool batteries to extremely hot temperatures, you face the risk of starting a fire or explosion due to damaged parts as well. That's why storing your tool batteries in a hot car or garage is best avoided. As part of maintaining an ideal storage temperature, make sure the location is also out of direct sunlight and away from other heat sources like radiators, boilers, or water heaters.

The second thing to consider when storing your power tool batteries is their charge level. Before tucking them away, check whether they're partially charged to about 50%. Don't store them if they're fully charged or fully depleted, as either condition can damage the batteries. They shouldn't stay connected to a tool or charger either. These will only drain the battery unnecessarily. If you keep your tool battery in storage for six months or longer, partially charge it every six months, so its charge level stays in the safe zone.

Other important considerations about the storage location include checking for moisture and metallic items. Keep your power tool battery in a dry location, where water or moisture won't reach it. Remember, electronics and liquids typically don't mix. Remove metallic objects from the storage space, too, as they can potentially short the terminals.