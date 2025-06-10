Should You Charge Power Tool Batteries Before Storing Them?

In the past, many projects would drag on because workers would get tired from repetitive hand movements. Apart from delays and bloated budgets, these movements also put workers at risk for various injuries. Thankfully, we already live in a time in which there are power tools designed to optimize effort. In addition, power tools make projects more accessible to people who would have previously needed to hire help.

Advertisement

Depending on what you need, there are power tools designed for everyone, including casual homeowners, artists, and renovation professionals, whether it's multi-functional drills to saws that can cut all kinds of surface. Among this portfolio of tools, there is also a growing number of cordless power tools, which rely on high-powered batteries to get the job done. With some cordless tools costing hundreds of dollars, it's no wonder why many of us are always looking for ways to make sure they last as long as possible. One critical component that these have tools have that we typically need to pay attention to is the battery.

In many cases, power tool brands offer multiple battery systems that can support varying power requirements. Because they are typically interchangeable, you can move them around different tools. With this, it's a great way to save money on individual purchases, as well as space in your garage. However, it's important to store power tool batteries properly, especially if you're not planning to use them for a while. But, how much charge is good for long term battery storage?

Advertisement