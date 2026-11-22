Ryobi tops our list of the best leaf blower brands in large part because it produces quiet machines with long-lasting batteries. It may surprise you to learn, then, that one of the leaf blowers leading the rankings list isn't a Ryobi, but a Husqvarna model, specifically the 350iB Leaf Blaster.

In fact, Husqvarna is among brands with better-rated leaf blowers than Ryobi, and the 350iB makes a compelling case for why. Multiple reviews have found that it runs longer than most of the other models, including in their rankings, while not giving up much in terms of power or performance.

Wirecutter strongly recommends the 350iB as a worthwhile upgrade option, while TechGearLab gave it top honors on its list of eight models as the best overall blower. According to TechGearLab's test results, the 350iB ran for an uninterrupted 37.4 minutes at high power on the included 7.5 Ah battery, a runtime more than 12 minutes longer than the closest competition. Wirecutter, meanwhile, clocked around 30 minutes at the highest standard setting.

Of course, an important caveat is that these are comparisons only against models the outlets tested, and Wirecutter's list includes a product with a longer runtime: its budget pick from Skil. That said, Husqvarna's entrant consistently earns high honors for its combo of battery endurance and clearing power.