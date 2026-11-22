This Electric Husqvarna Leaf Blower Keeps Topping Lists For Its Long Battery Life
Ryobi tops our list of the best leaf blower brands in large part because it produces quiet machines with long-lasting batteries. It may surprise you to learn, then, that one of the leaf blowers leading the rankings list isn't a Ryobi, but a Husqvarna model, specifically the 350iB Leaf Blaster.
In fact, Husqvarna is among brands with better-rated leaf blowers than Ryobi, and the 350iB makes a compelling case for why. Multiple reviews have found that it runs longer than most of the other models, including in their rankings, while not giving up much in terms of power or performance.
Wirecutter strongly recommends the 350iB as a worthwhile upgrade option, while TechGearLab gave it top honors on its list of eight models as the best overall blower. According to TechGearLab's test results, the 350iB ran for an uninterrupted 37.4 minutes at high power on the included 7.5 Ah battery, a runtime more than 12 minutes longer than the closest competition. Wirecutter, meanwhile, clocked around 30 minutes at the highest standard setting.
Of course, an important caveat is that these are comparisons only against models the outlets tested, and Wirecutter's list includes a product with a longer runtime: its budget pick from Skil. That said, Husqvarna's entrant consistently earns high honors for its combo of battery endurance and clearing power.
Long battery life comes with some trade-offs
There are several common leaf blower problems, and the 350iB's impressive battery life has its limitations. In Pro Tool Review's testing, for instance, the 350iB lasted a very impressive 38 minutes and four seconds on the high setting. However, when the testers activated boost, the operating time plummeted to just a hair under 14 minutes. That said, boost mode also yielded a significant increase in blowing force.
TechGearLab's tests garnered similar results. On turbo, the original 37-minute runtime dropped to 14.3 minutes. The outlet also points out that a lot of Husqvarna's competitors are running smaller batteries than the 7.5 Ah unit included with the 350iB, which may contribute to another of the blower's tradeoffs: weight.
With the battery installed, the 350iB comes in at around 10.2 pounds. Compare that with the Ego 615 CFM, 2.4 pounds lighter at 7.8 pounds, or Ryobi's Brushless Whisper Series 730, almost a pound lighter at 9.4 pounds. The batteries scale with the weight, however; the Ego model has a much smaller 2.5 Ah pack, and the Ryobi's is a 4 Ah cell. The 350iB may run longer than competing blowers from other manufacturers, but it is also a bit more unwieldy than some.