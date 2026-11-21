5 Ryobi Tools That Are Basically Only For Once-In-A-While Jobs
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Owning or renting a home can be equal parts exciting and stressful. There are hundreds of little tasks that always need doing, many of which may require weird tools you wish you had. And while a beat-up toolbox filled with simple tools was enough for granddad, now it feels like newly invented tools release every year. And Ryobi is one of the companies at the forefront of this new once-in-a-while use tool trend.
With the holidays right around the corner, Ryobi tools are getting some deep discounts. I recently purchased their ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit at Home Depot. And having now jumped into the Ryobi ecosystem, I began investigating more offerings from the brand. What I found out was that Ryobi makes some really niche tools, many designed for those once-in-a-while jobs around the house.
Usage cases for the tools featured here will also depend on your location and whether you are a DIY guy, or a semi-professional. This is why something like the new Ryobi 18V Storm Preparation Kit would see very sporadic use here in California, but could be an essential set of tools for those places that see massive yearly weather events.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 10 Oz. Caulk and Adhesive Gun
One of the most annoying things about doing any sort of bathroom remodel is caulking. Sealing floor and wall trim is essential, not only for having a clean look, but for protecting against water. The problem that I recently realized is that caulking sucks. It's a true skill that requires practice to get right and to not leave a mess.
It's also something that most people won't be doing a lot throughout a given year. Before my remodel, I can't remember the last time I caulked, having to go out and by a caulking gun because I couldn't find my old one. While a basic use tool like the ADAK Caulking Gun is fine and runs around $10, Ryobi has upped the game with a powered device.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 10 Oz. Caulk and Adhesive Gun won't see a lot of use for the average DIY person, but if you are the sort of person that wants every cool tool, this one might be for you. It's also well-loved by professionals who do a lot of caulking, saving their arms from all the pumping and uneven flow.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Workshop Blower
Lawn care is a major part of any home maintenance schedule, and a good leaf blower is generally part of a good yard care tool-set, helping blow leaves and clippings. It's also a great tool for general cleaning, as I often use my big leaf blower to blow out my garage and dust off my front and back patio.
But there are a handful of times when a huge leaf blower isn't convenient. This is where the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Workshop Blower comes into the picture. This little tool is handy for small jobs around the shop or house. It's not going to blow leaves down the street, but it's a great alternative to a broom and dustpan, especially for those that hate bending down a lot to sweep in tighter spaces.
While it's not something that I would reach for every day, it's the sort of tool that is great to have on hand when you need it. I could see the advantage of a small blower like this for cleaning out a lawn mower, blowing off a table saw, and removing leaves that build up on your car's windshield.
Ryobi Illuminated Magnifying Glass
I can't remember the last time a reached for an old-fashioned Sherlock Holmes style magnifying glass. It's not that I don't use magnification, having zoom lenses for working on electronics, but a handheld magnifying glass isn't in my toolbox. But having one does come with a lot of benefits for seeing building drafts, reading instructions, or deciphering worn-off labels.
The Ryobi Illuminated Magnifying Glass looks like a standard magnifying glass that features a lens with 3x magnification, but it also comes with a neat feature. Around the bottom of the circular lens frame are LED lights that feature two intensity levels. This powered magnifying glass isn't something I need, but would be happy to receive as a gift.
It's something that I can see coming in handy in a pinch, especially as I get older. My mother has vision issues and is always reaching for a cheap magnifying glass, and this Ryobi powered magnifying glass would be perfect for her needs. The only upgrade would be if Ryobi had a mount for this, and while they don't, they do make a separate product, the 18V Cordless LED Magnifying Clamp Light Kit, that looks really cool.
Ryobi Wood/Metal Door Lock Installation Kit
When you think of Ryobi, you almost certainly think about power tools. While this is mostly the case, I've found that Ryobi make a lot of tools that don't require any sort of power. The Ryobi Wood/Metal Door Lock Installation Kit is a perfect example of this; a kit that comes in very handy in a highly specific setting.
I've replaced a couple of door knobs in my days. The process is never a fun time. And that's not even counting cutting out the holes for a fresh door. I once watched a friend try to do that for a door they bought for a shed. It was the sort of process that was fun to watch, thanks in part to copious amounts of cursing and frustration, but not one I'd like to take part in.
This kit solves this very once-in-a-while process, and it might actually be a lifesaver whenever you need to use it. Instead of doing all sort of measurements, looking for the right bits and correctly sized circular blade, you simply slide on the adapter, mark all the parts and then drill them out, saving yourself time and a potential headache.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hybrid Floor Dryer Fan
This is one tool that very few people apparently saw the need for, considering that Ryobi discontinued it. I even saw these on clearance at my local big box hardware store years ago. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hybrid Floor Dryer Fan is certainly a unique device, and one with very specific use cases.
The idea with this hybrid floor dryer fan is that it features a downward facing fan that pushes air in a 360 degree pattern. This is an interesting idea, but really only works well for small spaces and spills. It's not going to dry a large garage floor, but it could be effective on a path near a pool that's in use.
This is a really good example of a tool that may come in handy, but one that probably pales in comparison to something as cheap and simple as a mop with a wet pad, a sponge-head, or squeegee on the end. Even the compact workshop blower above would probably work better. Still, it could help with drying wet carpets or tile/linoleum floors, and those who found them for $30 on clearance seem to be happy with their purchases.