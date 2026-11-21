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Owning or renting a home can be equal parts exciting and stressful. There are hundreds of little tasks that always need doing, many of which may require weird tools you wish you had. And while a beat-up toolbox filled with simple tools was enough for granddad, now it feels like newly invented tools release every year. And Ryobi is one of the companies at the forefront of this new once-in-a-while use tool trend.

With the holidays right around the corner, Ryobi tools are getting some deep discounts. I recently purchased their ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit at Home Depot. And having now jumped into the Ryobi ecosystem, I began investigating more offerings from the brand. What I found out was that Ryobi makes some really niche tools, many designed for those once-in-a-while jobs around the house.

Usage cases for the tools featured here will also depend on your location and whether you are a DIY guy, or a semi-professional. This is why something like the new Ryobi 18V Storm Preparation Kit would see very sporadic use here in California, but could be an essential set of tools for those places that see massive yearly weather events.