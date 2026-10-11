3 New Ryobi Tools Coming Out Soon (As Of October 2026)
At this point in the brand's lifetime, Ryobi has accumulated a ton of different tool offerings. Some are simple power tools for casual use, others are intended for slightly more heavy-duty jobs, and others fall somewhere in between. As of October 2026, though, Ryobi is advertising new additions to its already sizable tool assortment. A handful of them will be hitting the shelves in the very near future, covering a range of situations and use cases to boot.
Of course, let it be known that these tools are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the overall list of 2026 Ryobi drops. Throughout the year, the brand has released several new products to entice new and longtime Ryobi buyers. A few of them are new additions to the Ryobi lithium tool line, though the majority fall into the brand's larger and much more expansive battery platforms. Those making their debut soon range in voltage from 12V to 18V to 40V, and they all serve vastly different purposes in a Ryobi tool collection. If you're eager to make some new additions to your Ryobi arsenal, you'll want to keep an eye out for them. Three new products are on the way that you may find to be absolute toolbox must-haves.
12V rechargeable drill/driver
Though it's not a robust selection, Ryobi's 12V tool subline has gained traction in recent years. The Ryobi mini 12V pruning chainsaw is a standout, and there's a chance an incoming 12V tool could become a favorite as well. Listed as coming soon as of October 2026 is the Ryobi 12V rechargeable drill/driver, which will cost $34.98 for the tool and a charging cable. The intriguing thing about this drill is that it runs on an internal battery, so there's no need to buy a separate one after purchasing the drill. You just plug it in, charge it up, and get it going once the battery is full.
The internal battery setup is just the first notable element to know about this drill/driver. That battery provides the motor with enough power to run at up to 525 RPM, with a variable speed trigger present to speed up and slow down as necessary. The 3/8-inch chuck is keyless for simplified bit-swapping; there's an LED light built into the front for better visibility in the dark, and the drill is a rather lightweight one at 2.2 pounds. To top it all off, should the workmanship prove lacking in some way, Ryobi includes its two-year warranty for easy — and, so long as the issue is covered under the warranty, free — repair or replacement.
18V storm preparation kit
Most of the tools Ryobi says are coming soon are just that: tools. However, one of them is actually a full-on kit, specifically intended to help owners out should they lose power during a serious weather event. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ storm preparation kit comes with five items total, though at the time of publication, a price point has yet to be announced. For all that it comes with, though, it seems like it could be a helpful buy for those dealing with major storms.
Topping the bill are three different emergency-use devices. One is an 18V 4-inch clamp fan, which can come in handy for everything from summer nights without power to more relaxing scenarios like tailgating. There's also an 18V area light to improve visibility with its 400-lumen output and up to 40 hours of runtime. The 18V power source connects to a battery and lets you charge personal devices like phones through a USB connection. Powering it all is an 18V rechargeable 2.0 Ah battery, which also comes with a charger to get it juiced up. This set goes even bigger with its warranty, including three years of coverage in case of faulty items.
40V brushless hedge trimmer
The final Ryobi release that's set to hit stores soon is also the biggest of the three and the one that demands the highest-voltage battery to operate. Customers will be able to buy the 40V HP brushless cordless hedge trimmer on the Ryobi website as a solo tool or with a 40V 2.0 Ah battery and charger to get it up and running. Much like the aforementioned storm kit, Ryobi hasn't announced the price for this tool yet. With that said, the company has at least pulled back the curtain on what users can expect from the tool, which comes from one of the higher-ranked major cordless hedge trimmer brands on the market.
For a battery-powered unit, this hedge trimmer is a respectable size. It features a 26-inch bar that's capable of delivering a 1 1/4-inch cutting capacity. When it comes to runtime, Ryobi claims it can operate for over 45 minutes when equipped with the 40V 2.0 Ah battery. The highest runtime it can achieve is 168 minutes on a 6.0 Ah unit. Making runtime of any length more productive, this hedge trimmer boasts anti-jam technology that keeps the blade from getting stuck while in use. Completing this package is a five-year Ryobi warranty for cost-free repair or replacement should things go awry within the warranty parameters.