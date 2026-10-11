3 New Ryobi Tools Coming Out Soon (As Of October 2026)

At this point in the brand's lifetime, Ryobi has accumulated a ton of different tool offerings. Some are simple power tools for casual use, others are intended for slightly more heavy-duty jobs, and others fall somewhere in between. As of October 2026, though, Ryobi is advertising new additions to its already sizable tool assortment. A handful of them will be hitting the shelves in the very near future, covering a range of situations and use cases to boot.

Of course, let it be known that these tools are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the overall list of 2026 Ryobi drops. Throughout the year, the brand has released several new products to entice new and longtime Ryobi buyers. A few of them are new additions to the Ryobi lithium tool line, though the majority fall into the brand's larger and much more expansive battery platforms. Those making their debut soon range in voltage from 12V to 18V to 40V, and they all serve vastly different purposes in a Ryobi tool collection. If you're eager to make some new additions to your Ryobi arsenal, you'll want to keep an eye out for them. Three new products are on the way that you may find to be absolute toolbox must-haves.