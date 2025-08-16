Yes, Ryobi Made A Mini Pruning Chainsaw With A 12V Internal Battery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having beautiful green spaces around your home can be the ultimate status symbol, especially if they're well-maintained. However, keeping front and back yards free of deadwood or making sure the hedges are all the same height can be challenging without the right tools. Thankfully, these days, you can invest in everything from robotic lawn mowers to powerful leaf blowers, which can be lifesavers for people who own large properties. But for the average person, who probably only needs to trim a few small branches every now and then, a small chainsaw could be one tool that can move the needle for you, like the 12V Ryobi mini pruning saw.

With the capability to cut limbs up to four inches thick, Ryobi claims that it's best for yard maintenance tasks like pruning and light limbing. While it doesn't use any of Ryobi's existing battery systems, it does have an internal 12V 2.5 Ah battery. Although the actual runtime depends on a variety of factors, Ryobi says you can usually expect it to work for more than two dozen cuts per full charge. Priced at $69, it's available in the classic Ryobi green and black colorways, comes with a 6-inch bar and chain, plus tool-free chain tensioning. Whether you're looking for a mini chainsaw for use in tight spaces or one for the occasional cleanup after a storm, there are plenty of reasons why you should have one in your home. If you're considering this mini Ryobi chainsaw, here's what people have to say about it.