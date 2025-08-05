Are The Cheap USB Chainsaws On Amazon Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
As battery technology continues to advance, USB technology has become a common way to keep devices charged and ready for action. Generally speaking, however, USB tech has not yet become a common charging method in the power tool arena. Of course, some iconic brands do utilize USB rechargeable batteries to power their products, including even Milwaukee Tools, which has gone USB to power some of its handier small devices.
As it stands, however, most of the major power tool manufacturers are not yet employing USB tech for larger devices like chainsaws. That is largely because those tools tend to require higher voltage power sources to function, and USB tech is, historically, not ideal for charging higher voltage batteries. But if you've perused Amazon for smaller, handheld chainsaws of late, you were likely surprised to find a 20V cutter from WORKPROX that purports to be fully USB rechargeable. In fact, the chainsaw's battery is only rechargeable via USB connection, making it a legit rarity in the consumer power tool market.
The device is actually powered by a 2AH battery, which WORKPROX claims delivers 30 minutes of cutting on a full charge, and takes about 1.5 hours to recharge when needed. The device is also priced at just $37.99. The bargain basement sticker price may seem like a red flag, but according to some real-world users, it's well worth the modest investment. Here's a look at what owners like and dislike about WORKPROX's USB rechargeable chainsaw.
Users are mostly pleased with WORKPROX's USB Chainsaw
On the subject of red flags, we'll acknowledge that the USB rechargeable WORKPROX chainsaw currently holds a user rating of 4.1 stars out of 5. Still, that rating is the result of just 34 actual reviews, 79% of which are four stars or higher. While WORKPROX may not be worthy of mention alongside some of the major brand pruning saws, it's worth may be far more than that user rating might lead one to believe.
That being the case, we'll start with the good, with many of the 5-star reviews claiming the handheld cutter is as powerful as it is lightweight and easy to handle. That includes one review from a self-professed senior citizen, who noted that she and her husband had little trouble using the chainsaw to cut firewood. Other users noted that the USB rechargeable saw is ideal for smaller cutting projects in the backyard and is easy to maneuver in locations with limited space. One 4-star user also appreciated that the battery doesn't need a designated station to charge.
That user did, however, lament the fact that the saw's design requires that you apply oil directly to the chain, even as the lack of an oil reservoir is part of why the tool is so lightweight. In the 3-star and below review range, one user noted frustration at having to repeatedly pause their work to clear debris from the chain. Other users also complained of quality control, with a 2-star review claiming their chain bent on the saw's first use, and another noting their WORKPROX device didn't work at all.
All things considered, the WORKPROX chainsaw shows promise, but with mixed reviews and limited feedback, it's a tool best suited for light, occasional use with tempered expectations.