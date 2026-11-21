Buying A New Toyota GR Supra Is Now Almost Impossible In The US - Here's Why
The Toyota GR Supra is dead. After a seven-year run of ups and downs that began in 2019, Toyota's attempt to resurrect the Supra name and provide an affordable sports car has finally come to an end. If you were waiting to buy a new one, well, it's too late because other customers had the same idea — they just acted quicker.
Whether you were hoping for a GR Supra price drop or were saving up, we regret to inform you that you can no longer buy one (sort of) because, from what we can tell, the car is sold out virtually everywhere; you can't even find it on Toyota's inventory site anymore. And since the production ended in March 2026, reportedly due to low demand, dealer stock will never get replenished. The same is also true for every new BMW Z4, including the M40i.
Of course, Toyota's site isn't the final word, as dealerships often maintain their own inventories. On the bright side, that means you can find new cars that might be sold out everywhere else, but unless you live close by, good luck purchasing one. From what we could find, the final new GR Supras sit at Dan Deery Toyota in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Burdick Toyota in Cicero, New York. Both cars have a 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. These particular Supras are listed for $73,384 and $74,554, respectively.
Used Toyota GR Supras are always available, for now
There's nothing quite like that new car smell, but we will be the first to admit that nearly $75,000 is a steep price. Sometimes, you just have to forgo buying a new vehicle and purchase a used car — especially if it's your only option.
While you probably will never get your hands on a new Toyota GR Supra — unless Toyota decides to resurrect the line again — you can still purchase used models if you know where to look. For instance, car marketplaces like Carvana and Carfax have several used Toyota GR Supra listings, including numerous 2020, 2021, and 2022 models — and only a couple of 2024 Toyota GR Supras. We even found a used 2026 GR Supra for sale via Carvana, but someone started the purchasing process while we were writing this article, so if you find the model you want, don't hesitate. And that isn't only because these cars are selling quickly.
Prices are as much a hurdle as availability for used GR Supra shoppers. While older models like the 2020 Supra have depreciated slightly over the past year (a little over 1%), models such as the 2021 and 2022 have increased in value by over 3%. At the time of writing, many used Toyota GR Supra listings range from a little over $36,000 to just shy of $70,000. Usually, discontinued models often lose value faster, but given the current trend in GR Supra prices, you might want to buy now if you can find one and have the money to do so.