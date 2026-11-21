The Toyota GR Supra is dead. After a seven-year run of ups and downs that began in 2019, Toyota's attempt to resurrect the Supra name and provide an affordable sports car has finally come to an end. If you were waiting to buy a new one, well, it's too late because other customers had the same idea — they just acted quicker.

Whether you were hoping for a GR Supra price drop or were saving up, we regret to inform you that you can no longer buy one (sort of) because, from what we can tell, the car is sold out virtually everywhere; you can't even find it on Toyota's inventory site anymore. And since the production ended in March 2026, reportedly due to low demand, dealer stock will never get replenished. The same is also true for every new BMW Z4, including the M40i.

Of course, Toyota's site isn't the final word, as dealerships often maintain their own inventories. On the bright side, that means you can find new cars that might be sold out everywhere else, but unless you live close by, good luck purchasing one. From what we could find, the final new GR Supras sit at Dan Deery Toyota in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Burdick Toyota in Cicero, New York. Both cars have a 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. These particular Supras are listed for $73,384 and $74,554, respectively.