In 2025, Rheem celebrated 100 years of operation, having originally started out as a steel drum-making company co-founded by three brothers: Donald, William Jr, and Richard Rheem. In 1930, the company pivoted towards water heater manufacturing, and it has since risen to become one of the top-rated brands on the market. Along the way, it has both been acquired and made plenty of acquisitions of its own.

Since 1988, Rheem has been owned by Japan-based Paloma Industries, although it still makes products like air conditioners and water heaters in various facilities in North America. Those appliances are sold under a variety of brand names, and as a result, plenty of homeowners might have a Rheem-manufactured water heater in their home without knowing it. Likewise, anyone shopping for a new Rheem appliance doesn't necessarily have to buy from the Rheem brand itself. If you're in the market for a new water heater or just trying to find out more about the existing system in your home, it's worth knowing that these five brands are all owned by Rheem.