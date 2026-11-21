5 Water Heater Brands Owned By Rheem
In 2025, Rheem celebrated 100 years of operation, having originally started out as a steel drum-making company co-founded by three brothers: Donald, William Jr, and Richard Rheem. In 1930, the company pivoted towards water heater manufacturing, and it has since risen to become one of the top-rated brands on the market. Along the way, it has both been acquired and made plenty of acquisitions of its own.
Since 1988, Rheem has been owned by Japan-based Paloma Industries, although it still makes products like air conditioners and water heaters in various facilities in North America. Those appliances are sold under a variety of brand names, and as a result, plenty of homeowners might have a Rheem-manufactured water heater in their home without knowing it. Likewise, anyone shopping for a new Rheem appliance doesn't necessarily have to buy from the Rheem brand itself. If you're in the market for a new water heater or just trying to find out more about the existing system in your home, it's worth knowing that these five brands are all owned by Rheem.
Ruud
In the 1890s, a Norwegian engineer living in the U.S. patented new designs for the first automatic water heater. The rights to those designs were originally owned by his employer, George Westinghouse, but Ruud later bought the rights to the design and set up his own company. It proved very successful, eventually expanding across North America before being acquired by Rheem in 1959.
Today, home and commercial water heaters continue to form the core of Ruud's product range, but it also sells heating and cooling appliances like air conditioners and heat pumps, as well as specialist pool and spa water heaters. The brand sells both gas and electric water heaters, including both tank-type and tankless designs. Also in its range are a selection of combi boilers, which combine heating for a home with water heating in one space-saving appliance.
Like other brands under the Rheem umbrella, Ruud is part of its parent company's sustainability initiative, which makes a number of pledges both about its current practices and future aims. The company says it has already met its target to send zero waste to landfill, and it's currently working on making the packaging of its products more recyclable or compostable.
Richmond
Since its launch in 1983, the Richmond water heater brand has been owned and operated by Rheem. Although Rheem was originally founded in Emeryville, California, it first built water heaters in Richmond, CA, and eventually moved its headquarters there too. The brand is named after the city, although its products are no longer made in Richmond today.
Richmond offers a range of natural gas, electric, and liquid propane-powered heaters, a few of which come with lifetime warranties. The majority of products in its range, however, come with warranty cover ranging from 6 years to 12 years. As well as designing products for houses, Richmond also makes specialist heaters for mobile homes.
The brand touts various additional features and technologies as selling points to differentiate it from its rivals, although many of these are shared with Rheem's own brand of water heaters. To pick an example, its EverKleen self-cleaning system, which stops sediment from settling in a tank, is also available on some Rheem-branded heaters. Its Lifeguard stainless steel heating elements are also available on certain Rheem models.
Eemax
Eemax is a tankless electric water heater specialist which originally produced commercial appliances using its patented designs. It was founded in 1988, and by 2000, it had expanded to offer residential water heaters alongside its growing line of commercial products. In 2008, the company was snapped up by a private equity firm, which gave it the funds to expand both its range and its manufacturing facilities. Eemax also acquired the EcoSmart water heater brand in 2013.
Two years later, Rheem acquired Eemax and its subsidiary EcoSmart brand, and it remains under the same ownership today. In a press release at the time of acquisition, Rheem's President and then-COO Chris Peel said that buying Eemax allowed Rheem to offer "the widest selection of water heaters available from any one company in the Americas," adding that it was "the right time" to make the deal.
The current Eemax product lineup remains focused on tankless electric water heaters, with residential and commercial appliances available. The company also makes various specialist systems designed for high-demand uses, having previously installed systems for food processing and ammunition plants, among others.
Raypak
The image of startup companies in garages is most commonly associated with the tech giants of Silicon Valley, with Hewlett-Packard being credited as the first tech company to emerge from a garage in the region. However, elsewhere in the state, a very different pioneering company was being founded from similarly humble origins while Silicon Valley was still in its infancy. Raypak was first founded in 1947 in La Puente, CA, and ran from founder Al Whittel's garage before moving to a small facility in El Monte, CA in 1950. Expanding fast as its sales grew, Raypak moved to a larger custom-built facility in 1970; by 1985, it had been acquired by Rheem.
Raypak made its name building pool and spa water heaters, but it also sells both commercial and domestic water heaters today. Its main manufacturing facility is located in Oxnard, CA, and despite Rheem's Californian roots, it's now the only brand in the company's portfolio to still be headquartered in the state. Raypak says that all of its products are tested at the factory before they're sent out to customers, with nothing allowed to leave until it has passed the brand's approval process.
IBC
One of Rheem's most recent major acquisitions is Intergas, which is a European manufacturer that sells its products in the U.S. under the IBC brand. Rheem completed the acquisition of the Netherlands-based company in 2019. The acquisition both helped Rheem gain a bigger foothold in the European market and also gave it another U.S.-market brand to offer buyers.
Intergas was founded in 1939 and expanded throughout Europe over the following decades before acquiring IBC, a Canadian brand, in 2014. In between its acquisition of IBC and its takeover by Rheem, Intergas expanded its production facilities, giving it the ability to make over 200,000 boilers in a single year. IBC is a relative newcomer compared to both Intergas and Rheem, having been founded in 1992 in Vancouver, BC.
The current range of IBC products comprises a mix of commercial and residential water heaters and boilers, alongside pool and spa equipment. So, whether you're buying a water heating system for an actual spa or just want to turn your bathroom into one, the brand has you covered.