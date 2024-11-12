Who Were William Hewlett & David Packard? The Men Behind A Global Tech Powerhouse

Some brands are so familiar that it's easy to forget that real people are behind their iconic names. Today, Hewlett-Packard is a multi-billion dollar international company with a 21.9% share of the PC market, making it the second-largest vendor in the world after Lenovo, but when William Hewlett and David Packard launched the company in 1939, things were more modest.

Hewlett and Packard met at Stanford University in the 1930s while studying electrical engineering. Before they finished their degrees, the pair discussed setting up a company to manufacture instruments for radio, which was the exciting new tech at the time. Professor Fred Terman, Head of Engineering at Stanford and a mentor to the pair, advised them to get a bit of experience under their belts first. After graduating, Packard went to work at General Electric, while Hewlett did a Masters at MIT before getting a job at Jensen Radio Manufacturing Company.

It wasn't long before they returned to their original plan of setting up a business together. The first official meeting took place in 1937 for what they planned to call The Engineering Service Company, focused on designing and manufacturing electronics. Later, they settled on the name Hewlett-Packard. Hewlett won a coin toss to decide whose name came first. And the rest, as they say, is history.

