If you want to supply power to your entire home during a backup situation or emergency, one of the more reliable ways to do so is to spring for a whole-home generator through companies like Generac, Briggs & Stratton, and some others. Choosing the right size generator is all about how much power you'll need and what you aim to achieve — like if you want to keep your refrigerator running for days at a time. But then you also have to decide which brand to go with. Which one is the most reliable, especially in a situation where you need to draw power for your essentials?

As trusty as ever, Consumer Reports delved into the particulars of popular brands and models and sussed out which ones are worth investing in. What's surprising is that Briggs & Stratton is not in the top recommendations. In fact, according to CR it gets the lowest score overall, with the 40746 13 kilowatt-hours model lagging behind most others; it earned markdowns because of its fuel efficiency and noise production. So, what brands and models does CR recommend if you're looking for this kind of system?

The top pick is the Generac G007043, which is praised for its large capacity at 22 kilowatt-hours. Next is the Kohler 20RCAL-200SELS with 20 kilowatt-hours, followed by the Champion 100179 with 12.5 kilowatt-hours. Prices range from about $4,100 to $7,000 depending on the model and where you buy.