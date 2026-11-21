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While zero-turn mowers have their disadvantages, they can be an ideal solution for homeowners with large properties. You can cover more ground than you could with a standard lawn mower depending on the model, and you might also have a more comfortable ride as well. When it comes to highly rated zero-turn manufacturers, Toro is typically at, or near the top of most lists, versus other competitors in the industry. However, that doesn't mean Toro is the only compelling zero-turn option.

In fact, a number of other brands hit the mark in a variety of different performance categories, placing them above Toro. None crush it so consistently that they leave Toro in the dust, but if you're in the market for a highly capable zero-turn mower, you do have other options.

The models chosen for this list come from several different publications that both tested, and reviewed, a variety of zero-turn mowers. Those publications include Pro Tool Reviews, Consumer Reports and Bob Vila. Each mower either ranked above a Toro model for best overall, or won in a specific category. Of course, even though these mowers are highly rated, your individual experience may vary based on a number of different factors.