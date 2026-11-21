5 Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Brands With Better Ratings Than Toro
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While zero-turn mowers have their disadvantages, they can be an ideal solution for homeowners with large properties. You can cover more ground than you could with a standard lawn mower depending on the model, and you might also have a more comfortable ride as well. When it comes to highly rated zero-turn manufacturers, Toro is typically at, or near the top of most lists, versus other competitors in the industry. However, that doesn't mean Toro is the only compelling zero-turn option.
In fact, a number of other brands hit the mark in a variety of different performance categories, placing them above Toro. None crush it so consistently that they leave Toro in the dust, but if you're in the market for a highly capable zero-turn mower, you do have other options.
The models chosen for this list come from several different publications that both tested, and reviewed, a variety of zero-turn mowers. Those publications include Pro Tool Reviews, Consumer Reports and Bob Vila. Each mower either ranked above a Toro model for best overall, or won in a specific category. Of course, even though these mowers are highly rated, your individual experience may vary based on a number of different factors.
Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1
In a review of 31 different zero-turn models, Consumer Reports (CR) had the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 Zero-Turn Mower seven spots ahead of the Toro TimeCutter Max Havoc. It was also two spots ahead of the Toro MyRide. The ZT1 delivered a user-friendly experience and had high marks for both mulching and spreading grass clippings. CR found this Cub Cadet mower to be a high-performing model, though it did not have cruise control.
The Ultima ZT1 features a Kawasaki two-cylinder 726cc engine capable of delivering up to 23 hp. According to Cub Cadet, the ZT1's 50-inch deck setup allows for a more precise cut. This means you would have less of a mess once you're done, as the clippings would be more evenly cut. The ZT1 also has dual hydrostatic transmissions that can propel the mower forward at a rate of 7 mph and half that speed when in reverse. While this mower isn't classified as a commercial-grade machine, Cub Cadet says that it can deliver similar results.
The ZT1 belongs to the manufacturer's Ultima family of mowers, which includes both the Z models and ZS models. The ZT subcategory focuses on zero-turn mowers that can provide a reliable performance, balancing both toughness and comfort. According to Cub Cadet, these models can handle 15 degree slopes while also going at a quicker pace than that of a standard lawn tractor.
Hustler HyperDrive Series
The Hustler HyperDrive Series Mower was named the Best Commercial Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower by Pro Tool Reviews. It was included at the top of a list that featured seven other separate category winners. The HyperDrive mower's hydraulic system stood out from the rest of the pack because of its durability, and it was more user-friendly as well. The HyperDrive also had great speed, though the mower's lack of deck size options was listed as a drawback.
The HyperDrive only features two decks: a 60-inch and a 72-inch, but it does boast a speed of up to 16 mph. The mower can have an engine displacement of either 993cc or 999cc and produce 35 hp, 38.5 hp, or 40 hp, depending on the setup. The transmission for both deck sizes is a Danfoss DDC-20. The HyperDrive gets its name from its transmission system, which is described by Hustler as being the most durable drive available.
Hustler's HyperDrive system has several different features designed to deliver a comfortable and effective performance. That includes adjustable armrests and a high-back seat, along with a deck lift that you operate with your foot instead of your hand. The mower's SmoothTrak steering system is another top feature due to its ability to accurately move and control the machine. The HyperDrive's Hydro system uses an oil cooler, fan, and other components, to help maintain a consistent temperature in the mower's hydraulic system.
Gravely ZT X
Consumer Reports (CR) rated the Gravely ZT X 52 Zero-Turn Mower ahead of two different Toro models, with high marks for owner satisfaction and reliability. This mower performed very well in CR's lab tests, delivering top results in handling, evenness, and more. CR found the Gravely ZT X 52 easy to handle, with consistent cutting, and a smooth performance, though it knocked the absence of cruise control or a built-in washout port.
The Gravely ZT X 52 features a Kawasaki 726cc engine delivering up to 23 hp, along with a hydrostatic transmission. It has a forward speed of up to 7 mph and a reverse speed of 3 mph. The mower has a 52-inch cutting deck and, according to Gravely, this machine can mow up to 3.6 acres in one hour. While this machine is classified as a residential mower, the company does describe it as "next level," thanks to its features and design.
The ZT X 52 also has a Hydro-Gear feature that is designed to keep the mower's system running smoothly, while also giving the user easy access for service. While the Gravely ZT X that CR reviewed was the 52-inch deck model, there are two others you can choose from: the 42 and the 48. Both machines feature a Kawasaki engine and both are similar to the 52 in terms of overall style.
Ego Power+ 42 Z6
If you're in the market for an electric zero-turn mower, you may want to choose an Ego over a Toro. Bob Vila named the Ego Power+ 42 Z6 Zero-Turn Mower the Best Overall Electric Model. This Ego mower was at the top of a list that also included six other models that won in their respective categories. While only the 42-inch deck model of the Ego Power+ mower was listed, the company also makes a version with a 52-inch deck.
Though this mower is battery-powered, Ego says that its engine delivers performance comparable to that of a gasoline engine, up to 22 hp. A total of six 10Ah batteries can be used onboard, though the Power+ 42 Z6 can operate on four, which come with the mower. If you use only the four batteries, you could mow around two acres on a single charge, so if you add more batteries, you can typically cover more ground. You'll typically need about 2 hours to fully charge four batteries. The mower also has a top speed of 8 mph.
The Ego Power+ 42 Z6 also has Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in USB charging port. There are three different driving modes to choose from — Control, Sport, or Standard — and you can select them on the machine's digital interface. Additionally, the mower has a total of 32 LED lights on the front, back and sides of the machine. Along with the four 56V batteries, the mower also comes with a 1600W charger.
John Deere Z530M ZTrak
From a field of 31 zero-turn mowers, Consumer Reports (CR) gave the John Deere Z530M ZTrak the highest rating, above Toro and every other manufacturer on the list. It received top marks in several different categories, including handling and evenness, with a majority of owners being satisfied overall. CR also found the Z530M to have great performance, with a user-friendly design and features that made it stand out from the rest.
This mower has a 726cc overhead valve V-twin engine producing up to 24 hp. It has a forward speed of 8 mph and 4 mph in reverse. It also features the Tuff Torq dual hydrostatic transaxle system, and the mower can be fitted with three different-size decks: 48-inch, 54-inch, or 60-inch. The decks use John Deere's Accel Deep technology, with a design that's intended to cut grass more efficiently while also ejecting fine clippings for a more consistent performance.
John Deere's focus on comfort is apparent in the mower's design as iIt has a high-back seat that's 21-inches tall, along with the smooth ComfortGlide suspension. This system is meant to decrease the amount of vibration and hard movements the rider might feel while mowing. This combination can make a difference when you're mowing a big yard, as you'll need all the comfort you can get.