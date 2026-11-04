3 Disadvantages Of Zero-Turn Mowers

Are you in the market for a new lawn mower? If so, you might be wondering whether it's smart to invest in a zero-turn mower. Yes, these types of mowers are generally used by professionals, but perhaps you have a large property that you believe justifies this type of equipment. If so, it's important to familiarize yourself with some potential drawbacks of a zero-turn mower before spending your money on one.

A zero-turn mower is often significantly larger than a traditional riding mower. Rather than a steering wheel, it's equipped with two handles that allows for a greater degree of control than other mowers may provide. Similarly, a zero-turn mower can typically reach speeds a riding mower can't.

These may all sound like reasons you should purchase a zero-turn mower. However, just because a piece of equipment is professional-grade doesn't mean it's superior to other options in all circumstances. You need to assess both the pros and cons to determine if this style of mower is best for you.