Miles per gallon, or MPG, is a massive dimension in advertising vehicles, and while there's an argument to be made that it's not worth obsessing over the number, it can be an important consideration when selecting fuel. With fuel prices reaching staggering highs, fuel economy has become a serious concern for many people's budgets.

E85 gas, which is also known as flex fuel, is a gasoline-ethanol blend that contains between 51% and 83% ethanol, depending on location and season. Some have championed it as a way to reduce the United States' dependence on foreign oil, but fueling up with it can have a deleterious effect on your car's fuel economy. In fact, filling your tank with E85 can cause a drop of between 15% and 27% in your typical MPG.

This lower efficiency is due to energy density. Traditional gasoline yields around 114,000 British thermal units (BTU) of energy per gallon. Pure ethanol, however, comes in at a much reduced 76,000 BTU. Because ethanol contains less energy than gasoline, E85 has a lower energy density. A blend that contains 83% ethanol has about 27% less energy per gallon compared to gasoline, while lower ethanol blends have a smaller energy deficit.