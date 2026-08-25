The Downsides Of E85 Fuel You Should Know Before Using It

You're not necessarily out of luck if you want to experiment with E85 but you don't own a vehicle that's compatible with it. Through fuel injector upgrades, fuel pump upgrades, and E85 conversion kits, it's often possible to fix this. Of course, you should always consult with a professional if you need more information about how to make your vehicle compatible with E85 fuel (and whether this is even an option).

Making such upgrades will cost money. The problem is, even when your vehicle is compatible with E85 fuel, it may be difficult to find. Currently, you're more likely to find E85 fuel in the U.S. at gas stations in the midwest, as they're closer to corn-producing farms that generate the raw material needed to create ethanol for E85. Gas stations in and around major cities and transportation hubs might also be more likely to offer this option. In other parts of the country, it can be more challenging to come by. Consider the availability of E85 fuel in your area before deciding to make costly vehicle upgrades that ultimately might not be worthwhile.

It's also worth noting that the fuel isn't necessarily abundant. Even if a gas station technically offers E85, the pump might not always be on. Luckily, with a flex fuel vehicle, you can still use regular gas, but this is nevertheless an important factor to consider if you're thinking about potentially spending thousands of dollars on upgrades just to make your vehicle E85-compatible.