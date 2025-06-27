Is It Worth Using Regular Gas In A Flex Fuel Vehicle?

Sometimes, drivers don't even realize they own a flex-fuel vehicle. If your car has a small label near the yellow gas cap that says E85 or Flex Fuel, then you're in luck. Obviously, these cars look and drive just like any regular gas-powered vehicle, but their engines are built to handle something a little different, and that would be ethanol-based fuel blends. Whether it's 10% ethanol or 85%, your car's engine can adapt without you lifting a finger.

So now comes the real question — if your flex-fuel car can run on both, should you even bother using anything other than regular gas? Is there any benefit to switching, or are you better off sticking with what you know? It sounds like a pretty straightforward choice, however, once you start weighing things like cost, performance, and even the fuel's impact on your engine, it's not as cut-and-dry as it seems.