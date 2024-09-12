What Does It Mean If Your Car Has A Yellow Gas Cap?

Gas tank caps: They play an important part in your car's fuel system, even setting off a check engine light on the dashboard if they go missing or aren't screwed on correctly after refueling. Yet somehow, they're one of the least inspired-looking parts on a car. They're just utilitarian and black. Unless they're yellow -– then they have a special meaning.

Yellow gas caps serve as an alert, letting drivers or gas station attendants (looking at you, New Jersey) know that the vehicle's tank can be filled with E85, also known as biofuel or flex fuel. Yellow caps often have E85 written on them, or you'll see E85/Gasoline, as a reminder that the vehicle can run on regular unleaded gasoline, as well.

That's extra useful to remember because not every gas station carries flex fuel in the U.S. However, the stations that do will have a corresponding yellow-handled pump that dispenses the E85 mixture, alongside the black-handled pumps with other grades of gas.

Don't have a yellow gas cap? Put that yellow-handled pump down and back away slowly. Here's why flex fuels only belong in flex-fuel vehicles.

