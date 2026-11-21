The Apple Magic Keyboard is one of the most popular accessories for the iPad and iPad Air. If you have one, you might be wondering what the USB-C port on the side is actually used for. It serves a surprisingly limited purpose: Charging your iPad. Since it doesn't support data transfer, that's about all you can use it for. You can't connect a mouse, headphones, or any other accessory — it's strictly for power delivery.

That doesn't make the port useless though, because having a dedicated charging port on the Magic Keyboard can come in handy when you want to use other USB-C iPad accessories alongside the keyboard. Instead of choosing between another accessory or the ability to charge your iPad, you can do both at the same time without the need to connect a docking hub or station.

It's also important to note that the USB-C port is not used to charge the Magic Keyboard itself; the keyboard carries no charge on its own and pulls all of its power directly from your iPad through the Apple Smart Connector.